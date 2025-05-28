IPL play-offs on Sky Sports as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans vie for title

The Indian Premier League is down to the final four with one of Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Mumba Indians to be crowned champions.

Kings and RCB - who finished first and second respectively in the table after the 14-game regular season - meet in the first qualifier on Thursday May 29 with the winners to advance directly to the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday June 3.

The losers will get another shot at reaching the final when they take on either Gujarat or Mumbai in the second qualifier on Sunday June 1.

Image: Mumbai Indians are targeting a record sixth Indian Premier League title

Gujarat and Mumbai - who ended third and fourth respectively in the standings - will square off on Friday May 30 with the winners keeping their hopes of lifting the title alive and the losers eliminated.

IPL play-off fixtures

Thursday May 29 : Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

: Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Friday May 30: Eliminator - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Eliminator - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Sunday June 1: Qualifier 2 - Punjab or RCB vs Gujarat or Mumbai

Qualifier 2 - Punjab or RCB vs Gujarat or Mumbai Tuesday June 3: Final - TBC vs TBC (will also show on Sky Sports Mix as well as Sky Sports+)

New IPL champion to be crowned?

There is a real chance of that with two of the four sides in the play-offs yet to win the competition in Punjab and RCB.

Punjab are into the post-season for the first time since finishing as runners-up in 2014, while play-off regulars RCB, who have Virat Kohli in their squad, came second in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Mumbai have won five IPL titles, the joint-most with Chennai Super Kings, while Gujarat triumphed in their maiden season in 2022 before coming second a year later.

