Sophia Dunkley makes history as first Black woman to play Test cricket for England

Sophia Dunkley has made history by becoming the first Black woman to play Test cricket for England.

Dunkley, 22, was awarded her first cap ahead of the Test against India at Bristol having already made 15 T20 appearances for her country.

The all-rounder received her cap from team-mate Georgia Elwiss, who read out some words written by Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE - the first Black woman to play white-ball cricket for England.

Rainford-Brent, now a pundit for Sky Sports, has in recent years overseen the development of the ACE Programme Charity which aims to develop diverse grassroot talent and increase diversity in the professional game.

The former England and Surrey player said that Dunkley's milestone was a significant moment for cricket on a number of levels.

"This is a massive moment. I was just speaking to her mum and to Heather (Knight) yesterday, and I think it's so proud for so many reasons.

"From a performance perspective she's been knocking down the door with runs and runs and runs.

"But on the other side of the big picture of the game as players talking about wanting to open it up, her position as a role model is important for young kids; young girls seeing her will reflect it is possible to play for England no matter your background."

Dunkley's Test call-up comes after a strong start to the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy that has seen her crack an unbeaten 104 off 93 balls for South East Stars against Sunrisers - an innings she followed up two matches later with 92 off 111 deliveries against Western Storm.

After seven international knocks, Dunkley averages 19.50 and has just one international wicket to her name so far.

