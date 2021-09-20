England's Danni Wyatt hungry for more after marking 200th cap with match-winning knock against New Zealand

England's Danni Wyatt top-scored with an unbeaten 63 in the second ODI against New Zealand at Worcester

Danni Wyatt is aiming to add "many more" England white-ball caps to her tally of 200 after starring with an unbeaten 63 as they took a 2-0 lead in their ODI series against New Zealand.

Wyatt, who was recalled to the squad after missing England's series against India earlier in the summer, dug her side out of trouble after they slumped to 146-9 in Sunday's second ODI at Worcester.

The 30-year-old's last-wicket partnership of 51 with Tash Farrant steered England to a total of 197 - which ultimately proved to be a winning score as they triumphed by 13 runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations.

Having opened the batting for much of her international white-ball career, Wyatt is now viewed very much as a middle-order option and should line up in that role again when the sides meet in Tuesday's third of the five-match series, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"It's a special feeling but I try not to think about it too much," said Wyatt. "I still feel quite young and can't believe I've played 200 matches.

"It feels like yesterday when I made my debut. I feel immensely proud, hopefully I've done my family proud and there's many more to come.

"That's not down to me but all I want to do is keep scoring runs whenever I'm out there in the middle.

"I'm feeling in good nick, I've changed a few things technically and it seems to be going well at the moment, so hopefully that continues.

"I've been speaking a lot with (batting coach) Jon Lewis and (head coach) Lisa Keightley about my role in the team, which is middle order now. It was really good to get some runs and show what I can do in that middle order."

Despite Wyatt's efforts with the bat, New Zealand still looked on course to chase down the target - even after that was revised by a rain delay that left them needing another 72 from 18 overs.

Spinner Charlie Dean took four wickets to clinch England's 13-run win against New Zealand

But the White Ferns were foiled by the performance of spinner Charlie Dean, who finished with figures of 4-36 in only her second ODI appearance and ensured England can clinch the series at Leicester on Tuesday.

"We kept our nerve. We just said 'bowl straight and make it hard for their batters' and Charlie Dean - what a legend!" added Wyatt.

"I've played with her a lot at Southern Vipers and she's really deserved her chance with England. She's been bowling really well for Vipers and in The Hundred as well, so I'm really delighted for her to get the four wickets and win it for us.

"Credit to Deano and credit to (captain) Heather (Knight) for showing faith in her. She fully backs her to take wickets for us and she definitely did us all proud."

