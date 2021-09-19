Charlie Dean takes four wickets and Danni Wyatt hits 63no as England beat New Zealand in second ODI

Charlie Dean took four wickets for England in the second ODI against New Zealand

Charlie Dean took four wickets after Danni Wyatt hit an unbeaten 63 in her 200th international as England overcame another batting malfunction to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a 13-run win on DLS in Worcester.

Wyatt's second ODI half-century and England-record 10th-wicket stand of 51 with Tash Farrant (22) lifted her side up to 197 all out in 43.3 overs, after a collapse of 8-87 had seen them sink from 59-1 to 146-9.

Heather Knight's side had been pretty sloppy with the bat during their 30-run victory in the series opener in Bristol on Thursday, suffering collapses of 4-31 and 5-13 as they were dismissed for 241.

Their bowlers bailed them out on that occasion and did so again at New Road on Sunday, skittling New Zealand for 169 in a rain-revised chase of 183 from 42 overs as off-spinner Dean bagged 4-36 in just her second ODI.

New Zealand were 111-4 when the rain came 24 overs into their innings and were set the task of 72 from 18 overs once play resumed 40 minutes later.

Nat Sciver bowled Kiwi captain Sophie Devine (28) through the gate to give England a huge lift, before Dean ripped through the lower middle order and tail and Farrant had Lea Tahuhu caught at cover to seal victory.

Kate Cross had earlier struck three times for an England attack missing the rested Katherine Brunt, and the hosts can now wrap up a series win with two games to spare with victory in the third ODI at Leicester on Tuesday.

Wyatt, dropped on 20 by wicketkeeper Katey Martin, had top-scored in an error-strewn England innings, which featured soft dismissals for Sciver (2), Amy Jones (1) and Sophia Dunkley (11) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (39) being run out after an awful mix-up left her and Wyatt at the bowler's end.

Wyatt and Farrant - recalled by England for their first ODIs of the summer in place of Brunt and Freya Davies - extended the innings, with Wyatt reaching her fifty from 63 balls and striking four fours and two sixes in total.

Danni Wyatt's 63 not out was the standout innings for England

Winfield-Hill and captain Knight (18) put on 45 for England's second wicket after Tammy Beaumont's vibrant start was ended when a bad misjudgement saw her bowled shouldering arms.

Beaumont (12 off 6) had nailed Devine (2-29) for three fours in the second over but then had her off stump knocked back as she opted to leave a delivery that nipped back a touch.

That dismissal didn't overly disrupt England but Knight's exit in the 11th over - caught behind off the impressive Hannah Rowe (3-41) - did, as they went on to lose 3-9 amid their larger collapse.

Sciver and Jones fell for single-figure scores for the second game in a row and Dunkley fared only marginally better, with each of the three batters spooning tamely to either midwicket or cover.

Wyatt looked in good touch straight away but seemed in danger of running out of partners following Winfield-Hill's run out and the departures of Dean (8), Sophie Ecclestone (4) and Cross (1).

Wyatt was making her 200th England appearance across all formats

Yet the 30-year-old found a fine ally in Farrant, who contributed three boundaries in her cameo while ushering Wyatt through to her third fifty-plus score in ODIs, to follow a century against Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur and a half-century against India in Mumbai in 2019.

New Zealand reached 40-0 in the ninth over of the chase but were then reduced to 85-4, with Cross picking up free-scoring opener Suzie Bates (28), Lauren Down (22) - who would have survived had she reviewed the lbw decision with Cross' nip-backer set to miss leg stump - and Amy Satterthwaite (one from 15 balls).

Ecclestone accounted for Maddy Green (9) and New Zealand would have been five down heading into the rain break had wicketkeeper Jones not dropped Brooke Halliday (29) on five off Dean.

That didn't cost England in the end, with Halliday ultimately stumped by Jones off Dean, who also removed Martin (6), Rowe (7) and Leigh Kasperek (10).

