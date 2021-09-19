Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

197

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

65-3  (14.4 ov)

New Zealand Women need 133 runs to win from 35.2 overs

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 65-3 (14.4 ov)
England 1st 197All out (43.3 ov)
New Zealand Women need 133 runs to win from 35.2 overs

New Zealand 1st Innings65-3

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.W. Bates c Wyatt b Cross 28 34 5 0 82.35
L.R. Down lbw Cross 22 33 3 0 66.67
M.L. Green c Dean b Ecclestone 9 18 2 0 50.00
A.E. Satterthwaite Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
S.F.M. Devine (c) Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 3w, 2lb 5
Total 14.4 Overs, 3 wkts 65
To Bat: 
B.M. Halliday,
K.J. Martin,
H.M. Rowe,
J.M. Kerr,
L.M.M. Tahuhu,
L.M. Kasperek

Fall of Wickets

  1. 40 Bates 8.3ov
  2. 63 Green 13.5ov
  3. 64 Down 14.1ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
N.R. Sciver 4 0 25 0 6.25
N. Farrant 6 0 17 0 2.83
K.L. Cross 3.3 0 19 2 5.43
S. Ecclestone 1 0 2 1 2.00

England 1st Innings197 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Winfield-Hill run out (Kasperek) 39 66 4 0 59.09
T.T. Beaumont b Devine 12 6 3 0 200.00
H.C. Knight (c) c Martin b Rowe 18 22 3 0 81.82
N.R. Sciver c Green b Rowe 1 8 0 0 12.50
A.E. Jones c Halliday b Devine 1 7 0 0 14.29
S.I.R. Dunkley c sub b Tahuhu 11 27 1 0 40.74
D.N. Wyatt Not out 63 72 4 2 87.50
C.E. Dean c Martin b Kasperek 8 11 1 0 72.73
S. Ecclestone c Satterthwaite b Rowe 4 8 0 0 50.00
K.L. Cross c Down b Kasperek 1 3 0 0 33.33
N.E. Farrant c Green b Kasperek 22 31 3 0 70.97
Extras 16w, 1lb 17
Total All Out, 43.3 Overs 197

Fall of Wickets

  1. 14 Beaumont 1.6ov
  2. 59 Knight 10.1ov
  3. 67 Sciver 12.1ov
  4. 68 Jones 13.4ov
  5. 85 Dunkley 19.6ov
  6. 118 Winfield-Hill 27.3ov
  7. 134 Dean 31.1ov
  8. 145 Ecclestone 34.5ov
  9. 146 Cross 35.2ov
  10. 197 Farrant 43.3ov
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
J. Kerr 9 1 31 0 3.44
Devine 5 0 29 2 5.80
Tahuhu 10 0 48 1 4.80
H.M. Rowe 9 1 41 3 4.56
L.M. Kasperek 7.3 0 31 3 4.13
Satterthwaite 3 0 16 0 5.33

Match Details

Date
19th Sep 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
A Harris, D J Millns
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
P R Pollard

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 19, 2021 3:32pm

  •  

    14.4

    Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    14.3

    Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Kate Cross to Sophie Devine. Back of a length, cutting, Edged to third man for 1 run.

  • 14.1

    OUT! L.B.W. Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, hit pad.

  •  

    13.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Edged to backward square leg for 1 run.

  • 13.5

    OUT! Caught. Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Dean.

  •  

    13.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    12.5

    Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    12.3

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.2

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.5

    Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.4

    FOUR! Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    10.6

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    10.5

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    10.4

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    10.1

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Back of a length, Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    9.5

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Back of a length, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    8.4

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  • 8.3

    OUT! Caught. Kate Cross to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Wyatt.

  •  

    8.2

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Suzie Bates. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Kate Cross to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    7.5

    Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Wide Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    7.4

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    7.3

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Back of a length, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    6.6

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.4

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.3

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.2

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    6.1

    Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Back of a length, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.6

    Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    5.4

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, flick, Played in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.3

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    4.6

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, working, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, working, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, working, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Wide Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Back of a length, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.

Full Commentary