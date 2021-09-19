Cricket Match
England
197
New Zealand
65-3 (14.4 ov)
England vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|65-3 (14.4 ov)
|England 1st
|197All out (43.3 ov)
|New Zealand Women need 133 runs to win from 35.2 overs
New Zealand 1st Innings65-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.W. Bates
|c Wyatt b Cross
|28
|34
|5
|0
|82.35
|L.R. Down
|lbw Cross
|22
|33
|3
|0
|66.67
|M.L. Green
|c Dean b Ecclestone
|9
|18
|2
|0
|50.00
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.F.M. Devine (c)
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|3w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|14.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|65
Fall of Wickets
- 40 Bates 8.3ov
- 63 Green 13.5ov
- 64 Down 14.1ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|N. Farrant
|6
|0
|17
|0
|2.83
|K.L. Cross
|3.3
|0
|19
|2
|5.43
|S. Ecclestone
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2.00
England 1st Innings197 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Winfield-Hill
|run out (Kasperek)
|39
|66
|4
|0
|59.09
|T.T. Beaumont
|b Devine
|12
|6
|3
|0
|200.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Martin b Rowe
|18
|22
|3
|0
|81.82
|N.R. Sciver
|c Green b Rowe
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|A.E. Jones
|c Halliday b Devine
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c sub b Tahuhu
|11
|27
|1
|0
|40.74
|D.N. Wyatt
|Not out
|63
|72
|4
|2
|87.50
|C.E. Dean
|c Martin b Kasperek
|8
|11
|1
|0
|72.73
|S. Ecclestone
|c Satterthwaite b Rowe
|4
|8
|0
|0
|50.00
|K.L. Cross
|c Down b Kasperek
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|N.E. Farrant
|c Green b Kasperek
|22
|31
|3
|0
|70.97
|Extras
|16w, 1lb
|17
|Total
|All Out, 43.3 Overs
|197
Fall of Wickets
- 14 Beaumont 1.6ov
- 59 Knight 10.1ov
- 67 Sciver 12.1ov
- 68 Jones 13.4ov
- 85 Dunkley 19.6ov
- 118 Winfield-Hill 27.3ov
- 134 Dean 31.1ov
- 145 Ecclestone 34.5ov
- 146 Cross 35.2ov
- 197 Farrant 43.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J. Kerr
|9
|1
|31
|0
|3.44
|Devine
|5
|0
|29
|2
|5.80
|Tahuhu
|10
|0
|48
|1
|4.80
|H.M. Rowe
|9
|1
|41
|3
|4.56
|L.M. Kasperek
|7.3
|0
|31
|3
|4.13
|Satterthwaite
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
Match Details
- Date
- 19th Sep 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- New Road
- Umpires
- A Harris, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Pollard
Live Commentary
-
14.4
Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.3
Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
14.2
Kate Cross to Sophie Devine. Back of a length, cutting, Edged to third man for 1 run.
-
14.1
OUT! L.B.W. Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, hit pad.
-
13.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Edged to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
13.5
OUT! Caught. Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Dean.
-
13.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
13.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
13.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
13.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
12.6
Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.
-
12.5
Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
12.4
Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
12.3
FOUR! Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
12.2
FOUR! Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
12.1
Kate Cross to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
11.6
Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
11.5
Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
11.4
FOUR! Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
11.3
Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
11.2
Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.1
Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.6
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
10.5
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
10.4
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
10.3
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
10.2
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
10.1
FOUR! Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
9.6
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Back of a length, Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
9.5
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
9.4
FOUR! Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
9.3
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
9.2
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
9.1
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Back of a length, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.6
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
8.5
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
8.4
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
8.3
OUT! Caught. Kate Cross to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Wyatt.
-
8.2
FOUR! Kate Cross to Suzie Bates. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
8.1
Kate Cross to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
7.6
Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
7.5
Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs.
-
7.5
Wide Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
7.4
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
7.3
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
7.2
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
7.1
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Back of a length, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
6.6
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
6.5
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
6.4
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
6.3
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
6.2
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
6.1
Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Back of a length, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
5.6
Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.5
Tash Farrant to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
5.4
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, flick, Played in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
5.3
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
5.2
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
5.1
Tash Farrant to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
4.6
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, working, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.5
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, working, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
4.4
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.3
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, working, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.2
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
4.2
Wide Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Back of a length, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
4.1
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.