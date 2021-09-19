Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

197
In Play
Badge

New Zealand

65-3  (14.4 ov)

New Zealand Women need 133 runs to win from 35.2 overs

England vs New Zealand

England Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE!

Text commentary from the second one-day international at Worcester. Watch live on Sky Cricket YouTube and Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
19th Sep 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
A Harris, D J Millns
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
P R Pollard

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.W. Bates c Wyatt b Cross 28
L.R. Down lbw Cross 22
M.L. Green c Dean b Ecclestone 9
A.E. Satterthwaite Not out 0
S.F.M. Devine Not out 1
Extras 3w, 2lb 5
Total 14.4 Overs 65 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N.R. Sciver 4 0 25 0
N. Farrant 6 0 17 0
K.L. Cross 3 0 18 1
S. Ecclestone 1 0 2 1
Full Bowling Card