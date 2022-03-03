Women's Cricket World Cup: '2017 final flipped perceptions as world saw how good England are'

Phoebe Graham reflects on the massive impact the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup final had on the game and herself, before assessing how well-equipped England are to defend their title in New Zealand...

Historic women's cricket events are like London buses these days. You wait a lifetime for them, then they all come at once.

2022: Women's Ashes, World Cup, Commonwealth Games and, to finish the summer, The Hundred. It's crazy to think we're already into the second biggest event of this year's calendar.

If we pop the bus into reverse, to five years ago, we go back to the 2017 World Cup Final at Lord's: the most poignant and iconic moment in women's cricket history.

Lauren Winfield-Hill, one of Phoebe's best friends, was a World Cup winner with England five years ago

I wasn't playing cricket at the time and my pal Lauren Winfield-Hill invited me along to the game. I text her a few days before saying: "tickets are sold out but I'm going to watch in the pub next door". There was not a chance Lozza was going to let that happen!

Watching her open the batting for England, at Lord's, in a full stadium was one of my proudest moments. It was an incredible, breathtaking moment in sport I'll never forget.

'2017 final had profound impact on me'

As kids, we travelled the length of the country together in kit we paid for, playing on poor pitches but playing the game we loved.

The final in 2017 was women's cricket's tipping point to where we are today. They flipped perceptions and turned heads in the boardroom and in the Long Room, showcasing to the world how good England Women's cricket is.

England's players mob Anya Shrubsole following their win over India in the previous World Cup final

The dedication, the commitment, the behind-the-scenes work that happened should never go underestimated. The impact that day had on me and cricket was profound.

It made me pick up my cricket kit again. It made cricket realise that women's cricket is here to stay and will be taken seriously.

A lot of the girls in this year's squad were part of that moment in history, one they will not forget.

Anya Shrubsole was the hero then, taking six wickets and a run out in a nail-biting game, and England's resilience and determination on the pitch will show through over the next few weeks.

Nasser Hussain and Mel Jones preview the Women's Cricket World Cup, which starts on Friday with hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies

'England have talent and depth'

Pop the bus back into gear and head back to 2022.

England has moved from 20 professional cricketers in the UK to 65. The squad choice is now stronger and we have performing players like Tash Farrant and Emma Lamb itching to get a game.

Left-arm seamer Tash Farrant could give England a different dimension at the World Cup

Shrubsole and Winfield-Hill keep showing they are strong wicket-taking or run-scoring options respectively, so there is competition for spots.

Selection for the opening game and the intent shown will set the tone for competition. The warm-up games have shown we're ready to compete and everyone is firing.

It's going to be one hell of a competition. We are reigning champions and have both hungry and established talent.

Going two from two in the warm-up games, it's clear to see that England have moved up another gear and will not give this title away easily.

