Women's Cricket World Cup: 'Write England off at your peril,' says batter Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont believes England can go on and secure back-to-back Women's World Cup titles

Tammy Beaumont has told England's Women's World Cup rivals to "write us off at your peril" ahead of the 50-over tournament in New Zealand.

England defeated India by nine runs in the 2017 final at Lord's to win the competition for the fourth time, having previously triumphed in 1973, 1993 and 2009.

However, Australia are favourites for victory in this year's tournament having won 29 of their previous 30 one-day internationals, including all three against England during the recent Women's Ashes series.

England opener Beaumont, Player of the Tournament in 2017, said: "I feel a lot of people have written us off.

"Last time people were trying to call us favourites. We are still the holders of the World Cup and you write us off at your peril.

"It would be a massive achievement to go back-to-back. Away from home is always difficult but the conditions in New Zealand are actually quite similar so it's a nice one to try to go back-to-back on.

"Winning a World Cup at any time is a massive achievement but particularly when we have gone through Covid and all the bubbles, restrictions, all that. To come out here and hopefully perform would be good testament to the team."

'We can beat Australia'

England - who have recorded convincing victories over Bangladesh and South Africa in their two World Cup warm-ups - begin their title defence against Australia in Hamilton on Saturday.

England lost 12-4 on points to Meg Lanning's side as they failed to regain the Ashes, with the tourists going winless across the seven matches.

Beaumont added: "We will take on Australia, on our day we can beat them. We are in a good place for that game, regardless of the Ashes results.

"I don't think one game will ruin your World Cup hopes. It's a good time to get back out there and give it a good crack.

"Everyone has got to take accountability [with the bat]. I didn't have the best series with the bat in the Ashes but everyone has to step up

"We have had some chats not just about what we want to do but how we are going to do it. We want to play aggressive cricket, taking the game on."

