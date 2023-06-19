Ollie Robinson gives Usman Khawaja Ashes send-off: Was England seamer in the wrong and what has reaction been?

The sledging has officially started!

England and Australia have shown great respect to each other in the build-up to this Ashes series but tempers flared on Sunday morning when Ollie Robinson gave Usman Khawaja an expletive-laden send-off after bowling the Australia opener for 141.

When Robinson attended the post-play press conference, journalists probably expected him to play down the incident but he didn't. Far from it.

Here is what he said…

"It's the Ashes, it's professional sport. If you can't handle that, what can you handle? When you're in the heat of the moment and have the passion of the Ashes that can happen.

"I don't really care how it's perceived, to be honest. We've all seen Ricky Ponting and other Aussies do that to us so just because the shoe's on the other foot, it's not received well.

"It's my first home Ashes and to get that big wicket was special for me, massive for the team as [Khawaja] played unbelievably. We all want that theatre of the game and I am here to provide it."

So what did the Sky Sports pundits, including a certain Ricky Ponting, make of Robinson's send-off and subsequent words - and was the England seamer in the wrong?

Ricky Ponting: 'This will be stored up'

"I was sitting back eating some pizza, watching the golf, and my phone lit up! I was a little bit surprised [he mentioned me]! Just because it was so long ago, if he'd used one of the current players as an example then fine, but I haven't played for 11 years and probably haven't sledged an Englishman for 15! He must have a long memory!

"A lot of these things happen in the heat of the battle. What I would say is that Khawaja had 141, Robinson hadn't looked like getting a wicket all day, and he sledged probably the nicest man who has ever walked on the planet! I understand it. I'm no saint as far as these things are concerned.

"That will be stored up, absolutely. Ollie will definitely be reminded of that [by Australia]. As we know in Ashes cricket names and reputations are either made or not. Some of these English players have had terrific starts to their careers, but we'll find out more about them as this series goes on.

"The ones who seem least fazed by this are the Australian players, it's more the past Australian players who have probably got their backs up."

Kevin Pietersen: 'I've heard worse said'

"It is Ashes cricket in the heat of the battle. These things happen. Having played in six of them, I've heard and seen things worse than what [Robinson] said!

"Maybe he went at a bloke who doesn't say anything to anyone at any occasion, who had just hit 140, so maybe that's the issue with the Aussies, but it's a talking point!"

Mel Jones: 'Should Robinson have checked himself?'

"You've got to say to Ollie, 'I get your bravado in the moment and you want to create this thing but it is bigger than that'. People are watching every single thing you do and you try to build this thing about cricket being a sport for all.

"There would have been people sitting there going 'my god, who is this bloke?' He should know the point about what is said 10 or 15 years ago isn't what is done here and now. The broader concept is that sports is a business now.

"It's not just purely about bat and ball. I love the contest out there, which has been absolutely brilliant over the past three days, but there's a point where you just have to check yourself a little bit."

Nasser Hussain: Robinson will 'get it' when he bats

"I will never have a go at someone for showing emotion in the moment. We can sit here and say, 'why is he doing that? Poor old Uzzy [Khawaja]', but that's the emotion.

"There are two things to say: one, to give someone the send-off verbally when they're out, I never really liked that. You've got them out, he's got 141 against you, do you really need to give them the send-off? Then doubling down on it in a press conference - you [should] go in and say, 'it was in the heat of the moment, I got carried away'.

"You'd prefer an England side saying 'we're going to give as good as we get' but words have consequences. When Robinson goes out to bat, he's going to get it as well."

Kumar Sangakkara: 'There will be butting of heads in Ashes'

"I think a lot of it has changed over the years in terms of how sledging is perceived - what is offensive or not. In the heat of the moment words are said. It's the Ashes at the end of the day, there will be verbals and butting of heads.

"The important thing is to understand there is a larger audience, social media, TV pictures take into households. The game has been played in great spirit, very respectful, and I think Robinson and Khawaja respect that."