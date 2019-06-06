Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad out of Cricket World Cup

Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a knee injury

Afghanistan have been dealt a major World Cup blow with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

Shahzad picked up the injury while batting against Pakistan in a warm-up match in Bristol on May 24 but did then go on to play in his side's World Cup defeats to Australia and Sri Lanka.

Fellow gloveman Ikram Ali Khil, who has played two ODIs and one Test match for Afghanistan, has been called up as Shahzad's replacement, with the ICC approving the switch.

Shahzad - Afghanistan's leading run-scorer in ODIs with 2,727 in 84 innings - bagged a duck against Australia on Saturday and then scored only seven against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

