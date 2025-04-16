England and Wales Cricket Board to lead global effort supporting Afghanistan's displaced female cricketers

The England and Wales Cricket Board will take a leading role in a new global initiative to support the displaced women's cricketers of Afghanistan.

Many of the country's leading female players have been forced into exile by the effective outlawing of women's sport by the Taliban regime, which is just part of the rapid deterioration of their freedom.

There has been growing political pressure for action at International Cricket Council level, with the continued presence of an Afghanistan men's team at world events flying in the face of governing body's own rules around equality and participation.

Now the ICC has formed a task force to oversee the issue, as well as a new financial fund to assist the affected players.

'We feel inspired and valued'

Nahida Sapan, one of the refugee cricketers based in Melbourne, told Reuters. "We feel inspired and valued. This news gave us a lot of confidence for the future.

"We messaged each other and called each other about it. Some of the girls were crying because we worked really hard for it."

Sapan added that no players from the men's Afghanistan team had reached out just yet but understands why considering the politics involved.

"It's difficult. If they support the women's team they might not be able to continue (playing) their matches and it will be like closing the cricket board door for all men."

In January, Afghanistan's exiled women's cricketers represented their country for the first time since the Taliban reclaimed control, featuring in a historic exhibition match against Cricket Without Borders, supported by Cricket Australia.

Image: The ECB will work with Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India

ECB 'proud to support initiative'

The ECB, Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India have agreed to work jointly on the project, which aims to provide coaching, facilities, and mentorship to those affected.

ECB CEO Richard Gould said: "We are proud to support this new initiative from the ICC.

"We have been vocal in recent times around the need for meaningful funding to support female players from Afghanistan so that they can thrive despite not being able to play at home.

"Having previously contributed a significant sum to the Global Refugee Cricket Fund, we are encouraged that this positive step from the ICC will go even further. We want the Afghanistan women's team to continue being a beacon of hope for all women and girls.''

Image: Richard Gould says the ECB is 'proud' to be part of the project

ICC chair Jay Shah said: "We are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances.

"In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport.

"This initiative reflects our steadfast dedication to cricket's global growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope."

The England men's team recently donated £20,000 to an MCC fund for refugee cricketers, having resisted calls to forfeit their Champions Trophy fixture against Afghanistan in an act of protest.

Afghanistan women's cricketer, Firooza Amiri, said that an England boycott of the men's Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan was not the answer and believed it would "not have an impact."

Afghanistan men's head coach Jonathan Trott said his players know "there are things that are not correct" in the country and suggested his side play for the Afghanistan people, not the regime.