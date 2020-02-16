Women's T20 World Cup: A look at the venues in Australia

The MCG will host the Women's T20 World Cup final on March 8

They are defending champions and the most successful side in the tournament's history but never before have Australia hosted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

That will all change over the next few weeks, however, set to showcase to fans all over the world that Australia are far more than just a dominant team on the pitch.

From the stunning shores of Sydney to the metropolis of Melbourne, via landmark stadia in Perth and Canberra, the Land Down Under is sure to stage a tournament we will never forget.

Sydney

There are few better places to kick off a T20 World Cup than the Sydney Showground Stadium. Located in Sydney Olympic Park, the 18,000-capacity venue is Western Sydney's premier elite sport oval stadium and is used throughout the year by numerous sporting codes.

There's only one place to be on February 21 as Australia, India and cricket fans from all over the world come together for the Big Dance opening ceremony in Sydney - a celebration of not only cricket, but culture and dance too.

The Sydney Showground Stadium will be the venue for the opening game between Australia and India

Including the opener, five fixtures are to be held at the Sydney Showground which will form part of the annual Women in Sports Festival at Sydney Olympic Park.

Current home of Big Bash League outfit Sydney Thunder, the stadium never lacks in runs with Hobart Hurricanes scoring a ground record 189-3 back in 2018.

World Cup matches at Sydney Showground Stadium: Australia vs India (February 21); South Africa vs Pakistan, England v West Indies (March 1); Pakistan vs Thailand, West Indies vs (South Africa, March 3)

The action then heads to the magnificent, 42,500-capacity Sydney Cricket Ground for a semi-final double-header to be played on March 5.

Steeped in sporting history, the SCG has provided a wealth of entertainment for more than 150 years with every famous Australian cricketer gracing the hallowed turf.

Twice before has the ground hosted WT20Is, with Australia coming out on top on both occasions against New Zealand and India. Between matches, the vibrant city has plenty to offer to travelling fans.

Beyond the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House, the city boasts some of Australia's most beautiful beaches along with countless museums, restaurants and cultural landmarks.

World Cup matches at SCG: Both semi-finals (March 5)

The semi-finals will be staged at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground

Perth

Fans on the west coast will also be treated to a taste of the Women's T20 World Cup as the iconic WACA Ground hosts five matches in three days.

The WACA - which will hold 19,000 people - has been Western Australia's home since 1899 with first-class cricket having been played there ever since.

Renowned for being one of the quickest pitches in the world, playing at the WACA will test the batter's ability to play pace, with West Indies and Thailand the first to taste conditions as they face off in Group B on February 22.

England begin their campaign against South Africa at The WACA

The stadium will host its first women's T20Is in this World Cup but Australia captain Meg Lanning knows the feeling of success in Perth, the venue of her first international century in 2011.

World Cup matches at The WACA: West Indies vs Thailand, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (February 22); England vs South Africa (February 23); Australia vs Sri Lanka, India vs Bangladesh (February 24)

Canberra

Manuka Oval will host five group-stage Women's T20 World Cup matches as Canberra takes centre stage when the tournament hits its stride.

The quaint 13,550-seat stadium has played host to rugby union, league and hockey in the past, but cricket and Aussie rules football are the mainstay events of the capital ground nowadays.

Manuka has played host to some incredible women's T20I matches across the years, with Beth Mooney and Danni Wyatt contributing to the first instance of two centuries being scored in a single game in the format.

England will play two group games at Manuka Oval in Canberra

England also completed the highest successful chase in hunting down 178 that day, with Wyatt becoming the first woman to score a century in the second innings.

More recently, England and Australia enjoyed a thrilling tie in this month's tri-series, with both sides scoring 156 on a track that has traditionally rewarded in-form batters.

World Cup matches at Manuka Oval: England vs Thailand, West Indies vs Pakistan (February 26); Australia vs Bangladesh (February 27); South Africa vs Thailand, England vs Pakistan (February 28)

Melbourne

Melbourne will be at the very heart of the action, with the Junction Oval the home of five group-stage fixtures before the Melbourne Cricket Ground plays host to the eagerly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 finale.

Teams from Group A will be heading to the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda to play at the Junction Oval, with India and New Zealand meeting on 27 February before double-headers on February 29 and March 2.

The 7,000 seater ground is a fixture in the Women's Big Bash League, with Australia and India finding their straps across two games in the recent tri-series.

India chased 176 while losing just three wickets in their opening game, while the home side roared back to defend 155 in what was another pulsating match.

Junction Oval will host five games during the tournament

World Cup matches at Junction Oval: India vs New Zealand (February 27); New Zealand vs Bangladesh, India vs Sri Lanka (February 29); Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Australia vs New Zealand (March 2)

Next up it's the big one, the MCG - the largest sports stadium in the southern hemisphere is to play host to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final.

A world record crowd for a women's sporting event could be set at the MCG on March 8 - International Women's Day - as the 94,000-capacity venue gears up to host the tournament's denouement.

Katy Perry will perform at the T20 World Cup final at The MCG

As the birthplace of both Test and ODI cricket, the MCG holds a special place in the heart of Australian cricket fans - with more unforgettable memories set to be created next month.

World Cup matches at Melbourne Cricket Ground: Final (March 8)

This article first appeared on the International Cricket Council's official T20 World Cup website.

