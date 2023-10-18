Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan humbled by New Zealand in Chennai

New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth, inflicting on them a heavy 149-run defeat to stretch their own winning streak in the ODI World Cup on Wednesday.

Three days after stunning defending champions England in Delhi, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand's top order suffered a mini-collapse.

The Black Caps, beaten finalists in 2019, recovered from 110-4 to post 288-6 after being put into bat at the Chepauk Stadium before bundling Afghanistan out for 139 in reply.

"Another great performance," Latham, leading the side in absence of injured Kane Williamson, said after his team soared to the top of the points table.

"We were put under pressure some times. The bowlers managed to take wickets when it was needed."

Afghanistan, who registered their first tournament win by defeating defending world champions England by 69 runs on Sunday, followed up a shoddy fielding display by losing their last five wickets for 14 runs.

New Zealand had cruised to convincing wins over England, the Netherlands and Bangladesh in their opening three matches and recovered their momentum after an early batting wobble.

The Black Caps slipped from 109-1 to 110-4 when Rachin Ravindra fell for 32, Will Young for 54 and Daryl Mitchell for one, but skipper Tom Latham and man-of-the-match Glenn Phillips led their fightback.

Latham struck two sixes and three fours in his 68 off 74 deliveries, while Phillips made an 80-ball 71, which included four sixes.

The pair put on 144 for the fifth wicket in just under 26 overs before Phillips was caught by Rashid Khan off Naveen-ul-Haq.

That left New Zealand on 254-5 and Mark Chapman's quickfire 25 off 12 deliveries lifted them to 288-6.

Afghanistan lost openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in quick succession with 27 on the board and, after reaching 97-3 in the 26th over, they lost their last seven wickets for 42 runs.

