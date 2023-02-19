England captain Ben Stokes backs Harry Brook to be 'global superstar' after 'clinical' win over New Zealand

Ben Stokes backed Harry Brook to become a "global superstar" after a "clinical" and "entertaining" England thumped New Zealand in the first Test for a sixth victory in a row.

Player of the Match Brook, 23, made scores of 89 from 81 balls and then 54 from 41 during England's 267-run win in the pink-ball Test at Bay Oval and now has six fifty-plus scores in his eight Test knocks, including three centuries in as many games in Pakistan in December.

The Yorkshireman's Test strike-rate of 96.88 is a perfect fit for the style captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have instilled since taking charge last spring, one which has yielded 10 wins in 11 Tests with a sole defeat against South Africa.

Image: Brook has passed fifty in six of his eight Test innings for England, hitting three hundreds in Pakistan in December

Stokes said: "Brooky is just carrying on from his amazing series in Pakistan. He is a fantastic talent. I think he will go on to be a global superstar.

"The more senior guys with the bat have to take a lot of credit for allowing the young guys to go out and express themselves.

"They are trying to put on a show, which is what everyone wants to do and is being allowed to do. It has taken the weight off everyone's shoulders and the expectation only comes from the dressing room."

Stokes: Everything we tried to do paid off

England - who became the first team to score 500 on the opening day of a Test match when they played Pakistan in Rawalpindi in December - racked up 325-9 declared inside 59 overs on day one of the first Test against New Zealand before sending the hosts in to bat under the lights.

New Zealand slumped to 37-3 by stumps that evening before rallying to 306 all out the following day but their hopes of pulling off what would have been a Black Caps-record chase of 394 were all but ended the next time they batted under lights thank to Stuart Broad.

The England seamer's four-wicket burst - the first strike of which made him and James Anderson the most prolific Test bowling partnership off all time - left New Zealand 63-5 and Anderson struck four times the next afternoon as the tourists rolled their opponents for 126.

Stokes said: "It was another great performance - very clinical with the bat and very clinical with the ball. It was entertaining cricket.

"Even though we came away with the result, [entertaining] is what we want to do. Some days it is not going to work but thankfully everything we tried to do paid off.

"The most pleasing thing was that whatever New Zealand threw at us with the ball we managed to react. Then when you look at the bowling attack we have got with the pink ball under the lights, we executed everything we wanted. With Jimmy and Broady, it is always going to be tough for the opposition.

Stokes: I'm blessed to have this bowling attack

Image: James Anderson and Stuart Broad now have 1,009 Test wickets in games they have played together, eclipsing the previous record of 1,001 claimed by Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath

"There is a tactical thing around these day-night games, really looking to take advantage of the new ball under lights, when the ball does a lot more.

"The way we set the game up and the pace we scored at allowed us to get ahead of the game and we were able to inflict some hard damage with the new ball on day one.

"I am pretty blessed to be in charge of this bowling group at the moment. The idea is to take 10 wickets and that is what we are trying to do - taking the scoreboard away in any situation.

"As long as we are taking 10 wickets, it doesn't really matter how many runs we go for. We have an ethos with the bat but also with the ball."

England will now look to wrap up the series in Wellington - a victory would earn a seventh Test win in a row, something they have not achieved since 2004.

