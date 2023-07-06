The Ashes: England's Ollie Robinson exits field with back spasm on day one of third Test at Headingley

England bowler Ollie Robinson left the field with a back spam on day one of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

The seamer was two deliveries into his 12th over when he pulled up sore, retrieving his cap from the umpire and exiting the pitch with Stuart Broad finishing his over.

The England and Wales Cricket Board later confirmed that Robinson was struggling with a back spasm and would not return for the remainder of Thursday's play.

England dismissed Australia for 263 on the opening day in Leeds, with recalled seamer Mark Wood taking five wickets, Chris Woakes three and Broad two.

England must win the final three Tests to regain the Ashes after losing to Australia at Edgbaston and Lord's.

The third men's Ashes Tests continues live on Sky Sports Cricket. You can stream this summer's men's and women's Ashes series on NOW.