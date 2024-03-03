Australia thrash New Zealand by 172 runs in first Test as Nathan Lyon takes 10 wickets in match

Nathan Lyon claimed a fifth 10-wicket match haul in Tests as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 172 runs in Wellington to take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series.

New Zealand folded from their overnight 111-3 to 196 all out in a chase of 369, losing their final seven wickets for 70 runs before lunch on day four as off-spinner Lyon recorded innings figures of 6-65 and a match aggregate of 10-108.



The 36-year-old had dismissed Tom Latham (8) and Kane Williamson (9) the previous evening and triggered the Black Caps' collapse on Sunday by having Rachin Ravindra (59) caught at point on the cut, ending a fourth-wicket stand of 67 with Daryl Mitchell (38).

Lyon then had Tom Blundell (0) caught at short leg three balls later and when he pinned Glenn Phillips (1) lbw in his next over New Zealand had lost three wickets for two runs to tumble to 128-6 - the dismissal of Phillips handing Lyon his 24th five-for in Test cricket.

Mitchell and Scott Kuggeleijn (26) combined for a partnership of 34 before Mitchell and Matt Henry (14) added a further 21 to delay Australia's victory at Basin Reserve.

But after Lyon took his 10th scalp in the game as Tim Southee (7) hoicked to long-on, Josh Hazlewood caught and bowled Mitchell to wrap up the win.

Lyon and Green star in Australia victory

Lyon snaffled 4-43 in New Zealand's first innings of 179 and then scored 43 with the bat after entering as nightwatchman at 4-2 in Australia's second-innings 164 all out

Image: Australia's Cameron Green hit an unbeaten 174 in Australia's first innings at Basin Reserve

Cameron Green was named Player of the Match for the unbeaten 174 he struck in Australia's first-innings 383, which included a last-wicket stand of 116 with Hazlewood from 267-9.

The second and final Test in Christchurch starts on Friday (10pm Thursday UK time).

On the first Test, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said: "It was a good game overall. We never felt we were too far ahead on that wicket.

"The pitch was really bouncy and had a bit of pace in it but more bounce than I've seen in any wicket for a long time. Fortunately it spun which with Lyon in our side is a good thing."

