Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky Flintoff in England U19s squad for series vs Sri Lanka

Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky Flintoff, has been named in the England U19s ODI squad for the first time for their series against Sri Lanka this summer.

The 16-year-old has impressed recently playing for the Lancashire's 2nd XI, making a maiden century against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, finishing with a total of 116 runs.

The strong knock against Warwickshire came after a solid half-century against Durham in just his second game for the side, for whom he has played for just three times.

Rocky made his debut for Lancashire's 2nd XI against Yorkshire earlier this year just after his 16th birthday and has batted alongside his older brother Corey in their line-up.

Luc Benkenstein, son of Lancashire head coach Dale Benkenstein, will captain the England U19s during the series.

England Men U19s coach Mike Yardy said: "We have selected an exciting squad for the series, with a blend of some players who are currently playing in the Vitality Blast and some younger players for whom it will be their first time in an U19s squad.

"As always, it's a great opportunity for the players to perform in an England U19 shirt and to experience international cricket."

Andrew Flintoff is currently part of the coaching set up for England's T20 World Cup campaign, which continues on Thursday June 13 when they take on Oman from 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

