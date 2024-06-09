T20 World Cup: Pakistan suffer thrilling six-run defeat to rivals India to leave hopes in jeopardy

India dealt a cruel blow to rivals Pakistan's T20 World Cup hopes with a thrilling six-run victory in New York.

Billed as one of the clashes of the tournament, the contest delivered as it went down to the final over, Pakistan needing 12 runs from the final two balls but only managing six as they battled valiantly but lost to their old foes once again.

Wickets from Jasprit Bumrah (3-14) and Hardik Pandya (2-24) came at crucial moments as India turned the game on its head after they were bowled out for 119 by Pakistan, Bumrah taking the key wicket of Mohammad Rizwan (31) who was anchoring the innings.

Pakistan won an important toss and chose to bowl which seemed to work to their advantage, Naseem Shah (3-21), Haris Rauf (3-21), and Mohammad Amir (2-21) starring with the ball in hand as they reduced India from 89-3 to 119 all out, just 30 runs coming as seven wickets fell.

However, the Pakistan batting attack fell apart under the pressure and from 72-2 were reduced to 88-5 themselves, unable to find big boundaries in the final overs to seal a big win.

In Group A, India now sit top of the table, with USA in second. Pakistan are now in fourth and are yet to pick up a win.

Bumrah and Hardik strike to dent Pakistan chase

With the 120-run target set by India in their sights, Babar Azam (13) and Mohammad Rizwan (10) looked to be building a solid partnership early in the second innings, but the Pakistan skipper was the first to fall as he sent one to Suryakumar Yadav in the slips, seating his team on 26-1 after 4.4 overs.

Rizwan, carrying a finger injury from a Hardik delivery, then started to build alongside Usman Khan, bringing their side to 57-1 at the halfway mark and comfortable that victory could be in their sights.

However, India then turned to Axar Patel (1-11) and he immediately made his mark to take out Usman Khan (13) via lbw from his first delivery of the innings, India cleverly using the review which showed he was hit in line and the ball was not sliding down like the umpire originally thought.

Fakhar Zaman (13) was then the man to partner with Rizwan in the middle as they continued on at the required run rate of six but a mistake from the former saw him caught behind by Pant after gloving one up in the air from a Hardik delivery, leaving Pakistan on 73-3 after 13 overs and needing 47 runs from 42 balls.

Score summary - India vs Pakistan India: Jasprit Bumrah (3-14), Hardik Pandya (2-24); Rishabh Pant (42 runs from 31 balls) Pakistan: Naseem Shah (3-21), Mohammad Amir (2-23), Haris Rauf (3-21); Mohammad Rizwan (31 runs from 44 balls)

With the game in the balance, Bumrah then became the star man as he took out the key wicket of Rizwan with a beauty of an inswinger, putting Pakistan under pressure with four wickets gone and now more than a run a ball needed, 37 runs from 30 balls the target.

With nervous energy in the air and Pakistan chasing the game, Shadab Khan (4) was duped by the short ball of Hardik and caught behind by Pant, putting India firmly in charge as they left Pakistan needing 21 from 12 balls.

The climactic ending to a thriller of an encounter then reached fever pitch as Iftikhar Ahmed (5) was caught by Arshdeep after sending one high on the final ball of the 19th over, Imad Wasim (15) then caught behind on the first ball of the 20th.

With 18 runs needed from five deliveries and seven wickets down, Pakistan added a single then a reverse scoop boundary but could only find six of the required 12 runs from the final two balls, leaving them heartbreakingly close to only their second-ever T20 World Cup win against India and putting India in the driving seat of Group A.

The loss will feel worse for Pakistan after their strong showing in the first innings to leave India all out for 119.

Star performances came from Shah to dismiss Virat Kohli (4), Patel (20), and Dube (3), Rauf to dismiss Suryakumar (7), then Hardik (7) and Bumrah (0) in successive deliveries, and Amir to remove danger man Pant (42) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) in successive balls.

Despite the solid showing from Pakistan's bowlers, Pakistan now have two losses from two games after their shock defeat to the USA, putting a real dent in their hopes of reaching the Super 8.

What they said

Pakistan captain Babar Azam:

"I think they bowled well after 10 overs. We were chasing 120, we were run a ball for the first 10 overs, but back-to-back wickets and then we left too much in the end.

"Tactics was simple, play normally, rotate strike, 5-6 an over. But in that period we had too many dot balls, the pressure was on us, and we lost three quick wickets.

"Can't expect too much from tailenders. We were not up to the mark in the first six overs, we had targeted 40-45 runs, we have not capitalised properly.

"Pitch looked decent, ball coming nicely. Little bit slow, some balls are bouncing a bit more, but you expect it with a drop-in pitch."

India bowler and player of the match Jasprit Bumrah:

"It feels really good. We felt we were a little under par, and when the sun came out, the wicket got a little better, so we had to be really disciplined.

"I tried to keep it simple, tried to hit the seam as much as I can, focus on my execution. It felt like we were in India, and the cheering is really appreciated, we were really happy with the support we got, it gave us a lot of energy.

"Focus on the now. We've played two games, played very good cricket. We'll stick to our processes and come out and try our best."

What's next?

There is just one game at the T20 World Cup on Monday with New York the venue once again as South Africa face Bangladesh.

South Africa have beaten Sri Lanka and Netherlands across their first two matches in Group D, while Bangladesh's sole fixture so far ended in a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

