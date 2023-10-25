Cricket World Cup: Australia demolish Netherlands to claim World Cup-record 309-run win

Australia claimed the biggest win in Cricket World Cup history, and the second-largest in ODI cricket, by bowling out the Netherlands for 90 to take a crushing 309-run victory in Delhi.

After Glenn Maxwell (106) had smashed the fastest century in tournament history off just 40 balls, the Netherlands struggled against Australia's pace bowlers, falling to 47-3 within the powerplay before wrist spinner Adam Zampa (4-8) finished with his third consecutive four-for in the tournament.

The Dutch lost their last five wickets for only six runs as they collapsed from 53-4 to 90 all out in the final 10 overs, dropping them to the bottom of the World Cup table while Australia remain in fourth place.

Largest ODI victories in history Winner Margin Target Opposition Match Date India 317 runs 391 Sri Lanka January 15 2023 Australia 309 runs 400 Netherlands October 25 2023 Zimbabwe 304 runs 409 USA June 26 2023 New Zealand 290 runs 403 Ireland July 1 2008 Australia 275 runs 418 Afghanistan March 4 2015

Earlier, Maxwell starred as Australia posted 399-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Opening batter David Warner hit his second consecutive ton to reach a 22nd ODI century while Steve Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (62) piled on the runs.

The centuries saw Bas de Leede (2-115) conceding the most expensive spell in ODI bowling while Logan van Beek also finished with a four-for, dismissing Maxwell and Warner.

Australia continued to build on their winning form with three consecutive victories after a shaky start to the tournament.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh (nine) fell early in the third over when he miscued a short ball from Van Beek (4-74) to cover and was caught by Colin Ackermann.

Warner and Smith built a steady partnership worth 132 off 118 deliveries to take Australia to 160-2 as the Netherlands bowlers struggled to break the stand.

Aryan Dutt (1-59) removed Smith shortly after the right-handed batter reached his first fifty of this World Cup, with a back of a length delivery that was cut to backward point.

Van Beek, who took four wickets, brought Warner's cameo to an end just after the Australian opener reached his century who attempted a paddle shot but was caught at fine leg by Dutt.

He then took back-to-back wickets in the final over to bring an end to Maxwell's entertaining innings who caught on the long-off boundary rope by Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Mitchell Starc (0) fell the very next ball when he launched Van Beek over cow corner but a miscue and catch from Ackermann also saw him walk back to the dugout.

Australia's skipper Pat Cummins (12) finished things off in style smashing Van Beek through deep midwicket for four off the final ball.

Maxwell: The perfect game for Australia

Australia's Glenn Maxwell said post-match...

"It's probably something I didn't set out to do [record-setting hundred].

"I just tried to get a good platform. On this ground, you can cash in and it was nice to get a bit of rhythm finally and hit a few out of the middle of the bat.

"It's a huge confidence boost, a few doubts creep in when you haven't got runs.

"It's like a perfect game, when you get 400 and bowl a team out for under 100.

"We've had three good wins now and will look to build on that momentum."

