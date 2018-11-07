England Women bowler Katherine Brunt injured in World T20 warm-up

Katherine Brunt was unable to complete her first over against India on Wednesday

England bowler Katherine Brunt will be assessed on Thursday morning after suffering back pain in the ICC Women's World Twenty20 warm-up against India.

Brunt was unable to complete her first over against India, and is now a doubt for England's opening World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

An England statement said: "Katherine had an injury coming into the tournament. We've been attempting to manage her return to action.

"She left the field today because she was experiencing back pain. She will be reassessed in the morning upon arriving in St.Lucia."

After Saturday's opener against Sri Lanka, England, the reigning 50-over World Cup champions, will also play hosts Windies, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group A of a tournament they won in 2009.

