England Women's Katherine Brunt ruled out of ICC World Twenty20 with back injury

England Women's Katherine Brunt has taken 61 wickets in 65 T20is

England fast bowler Katherine Brunt has been ruled out of the entire ICC Women's World Twenty20 with a back injury.

Brunt, 33, pulled up in pain during this week's warm-up clash with India Women and was unable to complete her opening over.

Scans have since confirmed a pre-existing back problem has flared back up and Brunt's will be replaced in the squad by Fran Wilson.

Western Storm spinner Wilson is not expected to be available for England Women's opening World T20 match against Sri Lanka on Saturday - a match you can watch live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm.

England, the reigning 50-over World Cup champions, will also play hosts Windies, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group A of a tournament they won in 2009.

