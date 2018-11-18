Nat Sciver prepared for raucous atmosphere as England Women play hosts Windies in Women's World T20

7:58 Nat Sciver says a tweak to her action has made her a more consistent bowler for England Women. Nat Sciver says a tweak to her action has made her a more consistent bowler for England Women.

Nat Sciver is prepared for an intimidating atmosphere as England play hosts Windies in the ICC Women's World T20 on Sunday night for the right to top Group A.

England and defending champion Windies have already qualified for the semi-finals, with the winner of their showdown in St Lucia facing Australia in the last four and the losers meeting India.

Windies have won all three of their matches so far and racked up 187-5 against Sri Lanka on Friday night, the third-highest total in the history of the Women's World T20.

But Sciver hopes her side, the reigning 50-over World Cup champions following their win over India at a sold-out Lord's in July 2017, will relish the challenge, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm.

"It will be a step up for everyone but the core of the team played in the World Cup last year and had the crowd cheering for India, it kind of felt like an away match," said Sciver.

"It will be difficult for the younger ones to ignore it or embrace it - however they chose to deal with it - but it will be another string to their bow in international cricket.

"Length is important on these wickets and making sure the stumps are in play. The margin for error for bowlers will be smaller against Windies."

England seamer Anya Shrubsole hailed the side following their convincing seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the Women's World T20.

England won the inaugural Women's World T20 on home soil in 2009 but have not claimed the title since, after a first-round exit in 2010, defeats in the final to Australia in 2010 and 2014, and a semi-final loss to the Southern Stars in 2014.

Sciver says she has already "dared to dream" about holding both World Cup trophies simultaneously.

"I thought about it a bit [in Friday's win over South Africa] - I got goosebumps after wickets like I did at Lord's in that final," said Sciver.

"I have dared to dream a little bit but you have to stay in the present and make sure you get the little things right. If you think too far ahead you can lose sight of what's right in front of you."

Sciver took 3-4 in England's seven wicket-win over South Africa and has now bowled seven overs in the tournament - four against the Proteas and three in the victory against Bangladesh - without conceding a boundary.

England Women stars Lauren Winfield, Tash Farrant and Jenny Gunn took time out from their World T20 campaign to visit Corinth Secondary School in St Lucia as part of the ICC Cricket for Good initiative.

"I think it was near on my best performance for England," said Surrey all-rounder Sciver of her display against South Africa, who were skittled for 85 with Anya Shrubsole also taking a hat-trick.

"Previously [captain] Heather Knight has probably been a bit more nervous to put me on because she is not quite sure what she is going to get.

"I want to be a more certain choice for her and the changes I have made to my action over the last month or so have allowed me to be a bit more consistent.

"I thought I was losing some momentum so it was about keeping my bowling arm in front of me - that has allowed everything to go towards the target."

