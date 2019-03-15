Danni Wyatt blog: Enjoying a T20 clean sweep, going on safari and a new challenge in Sri Lanka

Danni Wyatt England Women Diary

England Women's Danni Wyatt talks a successful T20 series against India, going on safari and a new challenge against Sri Lanka on her latest Sky Sports diary...

T20 CLEAN SWEEP

We are so happy to have fought back from our defeat in the one-day international series to win the IT20 series 3-0. I think it says a lot about us as a team that we got those wins and obviously from a personal point of view I was delighted to be named Player of the Series.

I felt like I carried on my form from the final ODI. I've shown I can get sides off to a flyer at the top of the innings but, like in the ODIs, it was nice to bat through in that second T20 and show I can play that way as well.

England enjoyed a whole team outing on Safari

It was a real team effort, though. Tammy (Beaumont) batted well up top and Heather (Knight) and Loz (Lauren Winfield) both showed what good players they are. With the ball everyone stuck their hand up, and I was delighted for Crossy in that final T20. What a match!

NORTH EAST UNITED!

During the T20 leg of the India tour we were also lucky enough to go and watch some Indian football. The local team in Assam - North East United - had made it through to the Indian Super League semi-finals for the first time so a few of us went along to support.

A trip to the football proved eventful!

They finished fourth in the table and they were hosting the team that finished top so they were underdogs. Fortunately we saw a dramatic 2-1 win with a last-minute penalty.

The crowd went mad and we loved it. Sadly they lost the second leg, but that's probably because they didn't have the support of the England Women's cricket team.

GOING ON SAFARI

Guwahati was absolutely beautiful. My best friend Sonia got married here and it's such a nice place. We were lucky enough to go on a safari on one of our days off. It was amazing to see the animals.

Laura Marsh and Danni Wyatt take in the sights

There's a one-horned rhinoceros that only lives in this part of the world so it was great to see them, and we also saw some elephants. Now that we're here in Hambantota (in Sri Lanka) we've actually seen some more elephants!

A NEW CHALLENGE IN SRI LANKA

Now that we're here we've got to get back on it and win the ODI series. We can't and won't underestimate Sri Lanka. They're a good team and they've got some really good players. Our first warm-up was a good run-out but Saturday is the real thing.

A unique welcome in Sri Lanka

We had an amazing welcome at our hotel in Hambantota - very traditional - and while it's incredibly hot here we can't wait to get out there and get back to the 50-over stuff.

I want to carry on the good form I've been in and show that I can do it consistently in ODI cricket, that's my big aim and hopefully I can help us towards a series win.