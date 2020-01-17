England Women recall Georgia Elwiss for T20 World Cup

Georgia Elwiss has been recalled by England for the T20 World Cup

England Women have recalled all-rounder Georgia Elwiss in place of spinner Kirstie Gordon for the T20 World Cup in Australia in February and March.

Elwiss' inclusion is the only change from the squad that beat Pakistan 3-0 in Malaysia before Christmas as England go in search of a first T20 World Cup title since the first staging in 2009.

England beat New Zealand to win the trophy at Lord's 11 years ago but have lost to Australia in three of the last four finals, including in the Caribbean in November 2018.

Heather Knight's side begin their 2020 campaign against South Africa on February 23, with further group games against Thailand (Feb 26), Pakistan (Feb 28) and West Indies (March 1).

England need to finish in the top two in their group to make the semi-finals, which will be held on March 5, ahead of the final on in Melbourne on International Women's Day on March 8.

England - now coached by Australian Lisa Keightley - will play a T20I tri-series against Australia and India ahead of the T20 World Cup, with the games to be played in Canberra and Melbourne.

Keightley, who has succeeded Mark Robinson as head coach, said: "It's really exciting to name our squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and we're looking forward to getting out there and getting underway.

Lisa Keightley has succeeded Mark Robinson as England head coach

"It was very useful to join the group in Malaysia and watch how they were getting on and since then we've had a training block out in La Manga.

"There are few better feelings in cricket than representing your country in a World Cup and I know everyone's really looking forward to the challenge."

England Women's T20 World Cup squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt, Mady Villiers

