Danni Wyatt: England Women building nicely in Tri-Series towards T20 World Cup

Danni Wyatt's England Women's T20 Diary

In her latest Sky Sports column, Danni Wyatt blogs on England Women's start to the Tri-Series, batting in a successful Super Over and seeing the devastating bush-fires first hand...

It's great to be back in Melbourne, which is like a second home to me.

Australia is one of my favourite places to tour - there's so much to do in between games - and, for a tea girl, I have to say the coffee out here is amazing!

I've been catching up with my Aussie 'family', who I used to stay with when I first came to play here for the Renegades, and going out for brunch with the girls when we can.

There's a good feeling around the group and we can't wait for the remaining games in the Tri-Series and then before we know it, the first game of the World Cup will be here.

My tour got off to quite a slow start - it took me about a week to get over the jet-lag - and it was surreal to see just how smokey and hazy the air above Sydney was because of the bush-fires.

When you live in the cricket bubble you can sometimes forget what's going on in the real world and I take my hat off to all the firefighters and everyone helping to put the fires out.

A lot of the Aussies say it could get worse in February - and while a lot of money has been raised so far, which is great news, the girls have said we'd like to go and visit some of the communities that have been devastated and help people where we can.

We didn't see any fires in Canberra until after our warm-up match against ACT, when the extent of the terrible devastation caused was plain to see from the air.

Terrible scenes flying out of Canberra today 💔 pic.twitter.com/uv8yvvI6nL — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) February 3, 2020

I hate flying anyway but to see that disaster out of the window made me feel quite scared and put our opening two matches in the Tri-Series into perspective.

Although we lost our opener to India, we learned a lot about conditions and took that away to play really well against Australia and win in a Super Over.

It was great to be out in the middle with Heather, who is in great nick, and get a taste of what it's like batting in a Super Over and get used to performing under pressure. There was a big crowd in and the game was on TV.

We only needed nine to win as Sophie Ecclestone bowled her over really well; nothing tends to faze Soph and once again she did a brilliant job.

'Super-cool Heather has been in brilliant form in the Tri-Series'

Going out to bat against Ellyse Perry I was nervous but no more than I normally am - but if it had been a World Cup final it would have been a little different!

We had an idea what to expect as Lisa made sure we practised a Super Over in our pre-tour training camp in La Manga and against ACT too.

As a team we were really pleased with how we fielded against the Aussies, saving 16 runs, which is massive in T20 cricket and it's something we want to keep improving.

Lisa has settled in really well - most of us have worked with her in the past in the England Academy - and like Heather she's very laid back and chilled.

'Fielding is such a key component in T20 cricket, and very often a game-changer'

Training is more player-led now - we do what we feel we need to do, which is great, but she is there if we need her. We had a really good training session at Junction Oval and now everyone's looking forward to having another crack at India.

Danni x

