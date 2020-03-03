England and Australia will be knocked out of T20 World Cup if semi-finals rained off

Heather Knight's England could rue finishing second in their group

England will be knocked out of the T20 World Cup if Thursday's semi-final against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground is rained off.

No reserve days have been scheduled for the last-four clashes - in which South Africa will also face hosts and defending champions Australia - with the extra day only allocated for Sunday's final at the MCG.

That means that should there be no completed match in Sydney - Thursday's forecast is for rain - then India will progress ahead of England having won Group A.

T20 World Cup semi-finals India vs England - 3.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa vs Australia - 7.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports Cricket

Heather Knight's England finished second in Group B, behind South Africa, with their six-wicket defeat to the Proteas in the tournament opener in Perth proving crucial.

The same fate would befall four-time champions Australia, who finished second in Group A behind India, with the Southern Stars to be eliminated if their game with Group B winners South Africa is abandoned.

Meg Lanning's Australia would also suffer with a washout

Australia could, then, be made to pay for losing their opening game to India, when they collapsed from 55-1 to 115 all out chasing 133 for victory.

A minimum of 10 overs a side is needed to constitute a game in the semi-finals - up from five in the group stages.

Watch the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals live from 3.30am on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket.