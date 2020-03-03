Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

England and Australia will be knocked out of T20 World Cup if semi-finals rained off

India and South Africa will advance in case of washouts having topped their pools

Last Updated: 03/03/20 11:53am

Heather Knight's England could rue finishing second in their group
Heather Knight's England could rue finishing second in their group

England will be knocked out of the T20 World Cup if Thursday's semi-final against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground is rained off.

No reserve days have been scheduled for the last-four clashes - in which South Africa will also face hosts and defending champions Australia - with the extra day only allocated for Sunday's final at the MCG.

That means that should there be no completed match in Sydney - Thursday's forecast is for rain - then India will progress ahead of England having won Group A.

T20 World Cup semi-finals

  • India vs England - 3.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports Cricket
  • South Africa vs Australia - 7.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports Cricket

Heather Knight's England finished second in Group B, behind South Africa, with their six-wicket defeat to the Proteas in the tournament opener in Perth proving crucial.

The same fate would befall four-time champions Australia, who finished second in Group A behind India, with the Southern Stars to be eliminated if their game with Group B winners South Africa is abandoned.

Meg Lanning's Australia would also suffer with a washout
Meg Lanning's Australia would also suffer with a washout

Australia could, then, be made to pay for losing their opening game to India, when they collapsed from 55-1 to 115 all out chasing 133 for victory.

Also See:

A minimum of 10 overs a side is needed to constitute a game in the semi-finals - up from five in the group stages.

Watch the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals live from 3.30am on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK