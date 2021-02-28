Amy Satterthwaite's unbeaten hundred takes New Zealand Women to victory over England in third ODI

Amy Satterthwaite hit an unbeaten century as New Zealand earned a seven-wicket triumph against England in the third one-day international in Dunedin.

England, who were already series' victors following their wins in the first two games, won the toss and decided to bat.

Amelia Kerr took 4-42 for New Zealand as the visitors were all out for 220, with Tammy Beaumont making 88 not out from 113 balls and captain Heather Knight adding 60.

The pair added 109 for the second wicket but the next highest score was Amy Jones' 15 and the visitors were bowled out in the 48th over.

Heather Knight collected the trophy as England won the ODI series 2-1 despite defeat in Dunedin

Nat Sciver took 1-35, with Freya Davies and Kate Cross also claiming a wicket each for England as the home side slipped to 51-3 in the chase.

However, experienced left-hander Satterthwaite led the rebuild and top-scored for the hosts with 119 not out in the chase, while Kerr smashed 72 off 88 balls.

The pair combined for their side's highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODIs - an unbroken 172 - and ensured New Zealand were able to end an 11-game losing streak.

England, who will defend their World Cup title in New Zealand next year, had won 10 matches in a row across all formats prior to Sunday's loss.

"I thought we were 30 runs short with the bat; the pitch was a little bit slower and I thought the Kiwis bowled brilliantly," England captain Knight said after the game. "I was frustrated with the time I go out, I felt like we were just getting going.

"As a positive, I think it is a real learning for us as a side, as a batting unit, when the pitch is a little bit slow we've really got to find a way to push on to that 250, 260 mark consistently.

"The Kiwis were great in how they chased it down, I thought Amy was outstanding, and Amelia as well, they were able to put us under pressure.

"I love that we were tested today. Obviously disappointed that we lost, we want to keep winning, but we'll probably get more from this game than we did the first two, which is a real positive with what we've got to come next year."

Keightley plays down Twitter spat between England men and women

1:02 England Women coach Lisa Keightley says Alex Hartley’s ‘controversial’ social media post about Joe Root's side's loss in India, which prompted an angry response from Rory Burns, has no impact on her team England Women coach Lisa Keightley says Alex Hartley’s ‘controversial’ social media post about Joe Root's side's loss in India, which prompted an angry response from Rory Burns, has no impact on her team

England head coach Lisa Keightley has played down the recent public disagreement on Twitter between members of the England men's and women's teams.

England's men were beaten by 10 wickets in Ahmedabad in the third Test of their series against India, with the match lasting less than two days, prompting Alex Hartley, who is not part of the squad playing in New Zealand, to tweet: "Nice of the England boys to get this Test match finished just before England Women play tonight."

The 27-year-old bowler's words did not go down well with Rory Burns, who is part of the men's squad in India but did not play this week.

The opening batsman responded to Hartley on Twitter, saying: "Very disappointing attitude considering all the "boys" do to support the women's game." He later deleted the tweet.

Keightley said: "I don't even have Twitter, I really don't follow it. Obviously, Alex has put something out there that has been quite controversial by the sounds of it.

"I know all the girls value and support the men's team and they were disappointed the Test match was over so quickly, as the England men's team would be.

"Alex Hartley's tweet hasn't had any impact, I haven't even seen it. Alex isn't even a contracted player with us. I haven't seen her since I started in the role."