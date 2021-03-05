England Women clinch T20 series win over New Zealand as Freya Davies and Tammy Beaumont impress

Tammy Beaumont top-scored for England with 63 off 53 balls

Freya Davies took four wickets and Tammy Beaumont fired fifty as England Women earned a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Wellington to clinch a series win with one to play.

​​​​​​The hosts were put into bat and started strongly, reaching 84-2, before leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (2-27) struck twice in the space of three balls.

Amy Satterthwaite top-scored with 49 from 30 balls, but she fell one short of a half century as Davies (4-23) claimed three wickets in her final three overs, with New Zealand collapsing to a score of 123-9 from their 20 overs.

Freya Davies impressed for England, claiming figures of 4-23

In reply, Beaumont continued her fine form, smashing 63 from 53 deliveries as England chased down their target with 16 balls to spare.

Beaumont's opening partner, Danni Wyatt (9), fell cheaply, bowled by Rosemary Mair (2-22), who also dismissed Nat Sciver for a two-ball duck.

But Beaumont and captain Heather Knight (39no) steered the innings back on track with an 83-run partnership for the third wicket and, though the former fell late on, England ultimately eased to a comfortable victory.

The two teams meet again for the final match of the series on Sunday.