Women's Cricket World Cup: England's hopes of retaining trophy hanging in balance after shock West Indies defeat

England suffered their second straight defeat in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after losing to the West Indies by seven runs in a Dunedin thriller.

England looked like they would reach their victory target of 226 after Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone put on a ninth-wicket stand of 61, only for Cross to be run out with the defending champions needing nine runs of 18 balls.

Two balls later, Anya Shrubsole was bowled by Anisa Mohammed to give the West Indies a famous win.

England have now lost back-to-back matches following their 12-run defeat at the hands of Australia in their tournament opener, leaving their defence of the trophy they won in 2017 hanging in the balance with a huge game against second-ranked South Africa coming up next Monday - live on Sky Sports.

England's World Cup fixtures - All live on Sky Sports (times GMT) Opponent Location Timings / Result Australia Hamilton Lost by 12 runs West Indies Dunedin Lost by 7 runs South Africa Mount Maunganui March 14 at 10pm India Mount Maunganui March 16 at 1am New Zealand Auckland March 19 at 10pm Pakistan Christchurch March 24 at 1am Bangladesh Wellington March 26 at 10pm

England captain Heather Knight rued a lack of late runs for their defeat as well as dropped catches - five in total.

"They batted outstandingly at the start on a good wicket. But we clawed it back brilliantly, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross were outstanding in that middle period," she told Sky Sports.

"We felt like we were in a good position but the last six or seven overs went for too many today.

"The fielding performance wasn't us. We're not too concerned, there's a bit of frustrating but there's a lot of we could've done differently there. We've got to be better as a fielding group.

"It was a good wicket, but at halfway we thought they had a below-par score. We got a few good partnerships together but clusters of wickets cost us.

"I want the girls to keep that attacking mindset but we just need to be more clinical with the execution.

"Sophie has worked so hard on her batting, she's a proper batter and she got us into a really good position with Kate Cross."

West Indies, who stunned hosts New Zealand in their opener, moved into a strong position to make the semi-finals after Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin were at the centre of the action.

Matthews made 45 and Dottin 31 in an 81-run opening partnership which set the West Indies on course to 225-6 as they batted first on winning the toss.

The islanders used eight bowlers to keep England at bay after a screamer of a one-handed catch from Dottin off the bowling of Shamilia Connell (3-38) had removed Lauren Winfield-Hill for 12 to give them their first breakthrough.

Matthews then took 2-40 and despite Ecclestone's 33 not out, England were bowled out for 218 in 47.4 overs, falling just short in a run chase for the second match in a row.

Group Stage - Standings Played Won Lost Points 1. Australia 2 2 0 4 2. West Indies 2 2 0 4 3. India 1 1 0 2 4. South Africa 1 1 0 2 5. New Zealand 2 1 1 2 6. England 2 0 2 0 7. Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 8. Pakistan 2 0 2 0

"This isn't something that I like. It's a bit nerve-wracking for me," Windies captain Stafanie Taylor said. "But it's pleasing that we turned out on the good side.

"For us, we try our very best every time we go out to play. We try to play our best game and that's what the coaches tell us."

