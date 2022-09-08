Alice Capsey acknowledges The Hundred's impact on women's cricket ahead of England's series against India

Teenage England star Alice Capsey believes The Hundred has been "crucial" for the women's game.

The 18-year-old played a key role for the Oval Invincibles as they beat the Southern Brave in the final for the second consecutive year.

She now turns her focus to England's white ball series against India after retaining her place in the squad.

Speaking ahead of the first match on September 10, Capsey said she hopes women's cricket can continue to thrive.

"The Hundred has been crucial for the women's game. Women's cricket can be exciting and its about gaining momentum and getting more people to the game," she said.

"We had new records, not just for standards of cricket, but also fans and attendance. I definitely hope it rolls on, it is making leaps and bounds. We are excited to be part of it, and we all enjoy playing it."

Keightley 'memorable' coach for teenager

Capsey was handed her debut this year in the series against South Africa by outgoing coach Lisa Keightley.

She said Keightley is a "memorable coach for me" and the series against India will be another opportunity to be around her and work under her.

"She really puts players first, it's very goal driven. We are putting all our focus on the India series," she said.

Keightley announced that she will step down as England Women's head coach at the end of the summer after almost three years in the post.

Capsey added that they team have put the disappointment of the Commonwealth Games behind them, describing this series as a "fresh start".

England start the series against India with three IT20s, before three ODIs later in September.

