Women's Ashes: Five-day Test set for record-breaking crowd at Trent Bridge

A record-breaking crowd is set to descend on Trent Bridge later this month for the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test Match, with 11,000 tickets already sold.

The fixture between old foes England and Australia, which begins on June 22, will be the first five-day Women's Test match hosted by the former and is set to break the attendance record for a women's Test in England.

It is the first game in the seven-match series, with four points awarded to the winners of the red-ball clash, compared to two for each of the subsequent limited-overs fixtures.

"It is really exciting that we have finally got a five-day Test," England batter Tammy Beaumont said.

"I have only played seven or eight Tests in my 12-year career, and all of them other than one have been draws, so to have that fifth day is really important.

"I love playing the format. It is a test; that word gives it away. It tests you physically, mentally, tactically, emotionally at times."

The record-breaking moment for cricket comes with the wider landscape of women's sport on an explosive upward trajectory, with England winning the European Championships and the Red Roses securing the Six Nations Grand Slam within the last 12 months.

Over 70,000 tickets have already been sold for the Ashes series, which will see three T20 internationals followed by three ODIs after the Trent Bridge opener.

Both sides will be pushing to see the first result since 2015, with previous the three Ashes Tests played out to a draw across four days.

A win would see England take a positive first step towards reclaiming the Ashes for the first time since 2013/14, and with Trent Bridge home to storied Ashes performances in years gone by, a thrilling fixture is set to play out.

"On the whole, I think women's sport on the whole is on the cusp of something really special in this country, and hopefully we can ride the crest of that wave," Beaumont continued.

"The standard is going to be higher than it ever has been and both teams will try to take the game forwards.

"It is the biggest rivalry in men's and women's cricket, and, playing at Trent Bridge, the crowd will be so important in giving us an edge."

The Women's Ashes takes place in June and July, starting with a five-day Test at Trent Bridge before three T20s and three ODIs, and is live on Sky Sports.