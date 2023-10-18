 Skip to content

Alex Hartley: Former England spinner set to join Multan Sultans as spin coach

Alex Hartley was part of England's World Cup-winning side in 2017; the 30-year-old retired from cricket in August; she joins former Ireland player Catherine Dalton in becoming the first female coaches in PSL history

Wednesday 18 October 2023 11:29, UK

England&#39;s Alex Hartley celebrates the wicket of New Zealand&#39;s Holly Huddlestone during the Women&#39;s World Cup match at the The County Ground, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 12, 2017. See PA story CRICKET England Women . Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.
Image: Alex Hartley was part of England's World Cup-winning side in 2017

Former England international Alex Hartley is set to be appointed as a specialist spin bowling coach by Pakistan Super League side Multan Sultans.

Hartley and former Ireland player Catherine Dalton, who joins the franchise as a fast-bowling coach, are to be the first female coaches in PSL history.

The 30-year-old, part of England's World Cup-winning side in 2017 and who retired from cricket in August, will remain as a broadcaster on the BBC's Test Match Special and in her role as co-host of the No Balls Podcast with England seam bowler Kate Cross.

Alex Hartley, Welsh Fire (PA Images)
Image: Alex Hartley retired from cricket in August after playing in The Hundred for Welsh Fire

Hartley returned figures of 2-58 from 10 overs in England's World Cup final win over India, including the key wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur for 51 after she had scored a match-winning century against Australia in the semi-final.

Hartley has a Level 2 coaching qualification. This will be her first top-level job, having previously coached age-group cricket at Lancashire.

Dalton, also 30, played four one-day internationals and four T20s for Ireland and still represents Essex in women's county cricket alongside her coaching career.

"Having worked in Pakistan with some of the Multan Sultan players on two previous visits, I am really thrilled to be officially joining up with the franchise at the PSL," Dalton said.

"It's not lost on me the ground-breaking moment for a female fast bowling coach to be working in a major men's T20 franchise. I am very humbled by the opportunity and cannot wait to hopefully help make a difference on multiple levels."

Sarah Taylor (Associated Press)
Image: Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has been coaching with Sussex since 2021

The pair follow in the footsteps of former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, who has been coaching men's cricket as part of the set-up at Sussex since 2021 and with Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

Ex-England coach Lisa Keightley also worked with the Paarl Royals men's side in the SA20, South Africa's franchise competition.

Lahore Qalanders captain Shaheen Shah Afridi holds up the PSL trophy after his match-winning efforts in the final
Image: Lahore Qalanders, captained by Shaheen Afridi, beat Multan Sultans in the 2023 final earlier this year

The squads for the 2024 PSL have not been confirmed yet but the competition is set to begin on February 8. Multan won the competition in 2021 and finished as runners-up in each of the past two editions, losing out by just one run to Lahore Qalandars in this year's thrilling final.

