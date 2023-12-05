India vs England Women: Heather Knight confident team are prepared for testing conditions on first tour since 2019

England captain Heather Knight is prepared to have all aspects of her game tested in Indian conditions but has confidence her spin bowlers can take full advantage as their three-match T20 series begins on Wednesday in Mumbai.

It is the first time since 2019 an England Women's side has toured India and will be a crucial trip as they also look to prepare for next year's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and the 50-over World Cup in India in 2025.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is also set to play for the first time since returning from a shoulder injury she picked up playing for Manchester Originals during The Hundred in August, along with 17-year-old Mahika Gaur and pace bowler Lauren Filer.

"It's going to be a huge challenge. Playing Test match cricket in India is a bucket list thing you want to do as a cricketer," Knight said.

"There was more bounce in the Women's Premier League and we have a real blueprint of how we want to play Test match cricket in terms of moving the game on.

"We won't have the prefect preparation time because of the tight turnaround, but we will look to embrace the challenges."

Knight is looking forward to watching her bowlers perform in testing conditions and eyes in particular will be on the returning Ecclestone.

She is the No 1 ranked bowler in world cricket and will be an integral part of England's bowling attack in the sub-continent.

"Ecclestone has missed cricket and I am looking forward to seeing her bowl. It's all about trusting your body again," Knight said.

"At the Wankhede Stadium there is more bounce than you think. The main wicket will spin and watching the England Women's A game gave us a good feel to what the conditions will be like.

"We will look to take wickets in different conditions and it will be a good test for our younger cricketers."

England skipper Knight featured in the inaugural Women's Premier League this year alongside fellow squad members Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ecclestone, Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley.

Image: England's opener Danni Wyatt hopes their tour of India will help the team prepare for the Bangladesh World Cup

"I'm really excited about the crowds, especially on the weekend, with the WPL earlier in the year. It will be a good atmosphere and hopefully we can silence the crowd," said Knight.

"India are a brilliant team and we've had some really good T20 games with them. We had to have quite a quick turnaround and getting used to the conditions.

"The experience will be invaluable with the Bangladesh World Cup coming up. I feel like a learn a lot about my game and playing in India really tests you as a cricketer with the noise and the heat.

"It's a really good place to accelerate development.

"We've spoken about going at our own pace and making sure we keep our concentration. Sometimes you feel like things can be accelerated and rushed.

"Silencing the crowds will be tough and watching the men's World Cup, we know the support and passion Indian fans have for their country. Even if there isn't many of them, they are still loud.

"Communicating on the pitch as a captain when it's louder is something I will be looking out for, it's an amazing challenge, you want to play for big crowds."

Knight added: "It should be a good game with two of the best teams in the world."

The player auction for next year's Women's Premier League will also be taking place midway through the T20 series during the second match on Saturday with 14 England players entered.

In the inaugural season of the WPL in 2023, Knight was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

England play three IT20s in Mumbai, starting on Wednesday, before one-off, four-day Test from December 14. You can follow England women's tour of India across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

England women's tour of India fixtures

Wednesday 6 December: India v England (First IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Saturday 9 December: India v England (Second IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Sunday 10 December: India v England (Third IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Thursday 14 December - Sunday 17 December: Test match, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

