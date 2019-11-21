Sky Cricket Podcast: Joe Denly's form 'real tick' for England selectors

2:31 Angus Fraser says Joe Denly is beginning to look like a 'class act' in the England Test team after his fourth fifty in as many matches Angus Fraser says Joe Denly is beginning to look like a 'class act' in the England Test team after his fourth fifty in as many matches

Joe Denly was toasted on The Cricket Debate after his fourth half-century in as many Tests helped England to 241-4 after day one against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Listen to the Cricket Debate below or download here as Nasser Hussain - stepping in for the resting Bob Willis - and Angus Fraser hail Denly, ponder whether Ben Stokes can become England's Jacques Kallis and look at a disappointing day for Joe Root, who made just two.

Speaking on 33-year-old Denly, Hussain said: "When he was first picked, I thought, 'isn't that a backward step? Hasn't he had his time? Aren't there younger players we can start introducing?'

"Then I saw him bat in the Caribbean and he had real rhythm to his batting. He doesn't look frenetic, he looks composed.

"He did well against Australia in the summer against a good attack, albeit that there was one area where he looked vulnerable against the short ball and then he'd have a big booming drive.

"It's rare I've seen him and thought, 'he doesn't seem like an international cricketer' so that is a real tick for the selectors.

"He has looked a Test cricketer."

Also on the agenda…

- How England played good old-fashioned Test cricket but how that was only possible through selection

- First impressions of debutant Dom Sibley, whom Nasser says looked composed

- How the likes of Denly and Rory Burns need to convert fifties into hundreds

- How Root is not looking 'natural' at the crease at the moment

- Why England are producing batsmen who prefer the leg-side

- Why New Zealand medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme is so effective and what Sam Curran can learn from him

