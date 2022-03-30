Women's Cricket World Cup: 'Transformed' England will beat South Africa in semi-final, says Phoebe Graham

Just like in 2017, England are facing South Africa in the World Cup semi-finals. Sky Sports blogger Phoebe Graham expects a repeat result, backing Heather Knight’s “transformed” team to reach Sunday’s showpiece in Christchurch…

​​​England have moved closer to retaining the World Cup and now it's semi-final time.

England have transformed throughout this competition, losing their first three games but now winning their last four.

They started sloppily. Simple catches were put down. There were soft dismissals. Extras continuously crept up.

Graham: England's experienced players stepped up

Head coach Lisa Keightley opted 'safe' during the selection process, picking experience over potential and only made one change to the top order despite losing the first three fixtures.

The backing of the experienced players in the team paid dividends, particularly when it came to the make-or-break moments.

Anya Shrubsole carried the team home against New Zealand, Katherine Brunt came back into form against Pakistan and Sophie Eccclestone, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, has been magical throughout.

Deep down, with the fixtures they had left to play, I knew England would qualify.

Their first three games, against South Africa, Australia and West Indies, were lost by narrow margins but as soon as it became make or break, they performed.

It's hard to turn around a losing streak but credit to them, they have changed the energy within the group and look a completely different team. The attitude is sky high and you can feel the positivity and hunger to win.

'South Africa have players in form of their life'

It will be an exciting and competitive semi-final against South Africa, who have been fantastic throughout the competition.

The Proteas have only lost one game, to Australia, and I think they will be favourites going into this match, with some of their players in the form of their life.

Marizanne Kapp has had an outrageous competition with bat and ball, scoring 182 runs and taking 10 wickets.

She will lead the bowling attack alongside Shabnim Ismail, who is the fastest bowler in the world, in form and taking wickets.

Another player to mention, is Laura Wolvaardt aka The Wolf. She is now ranked as the world's No 1 ODI batter and has scored runs for fun in this World Cup.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, the top-ranked ODI batter in the world, has scored a leading 433 runs in this World Cup

Tactically, England planned well against her in the group stages, hanging the ball round fourth and fifth stump to tempt her world-class off drive. But England being England (at the time) dropped her early doors!

'History is on England's side'

England are a different side now, though, and by correcting the mistakes made against South Africa in the group stages, I think they will be on the right side of this nail-biter.

They have one over on South Africa already, knowing that they beat them in the semi-finals in 2017. England are the reigning champions and you feel they believe they can win this.

Hope has been restored, history is on their side and I have confidence this will be England's game to win. Come on, girls. Bring it home!

