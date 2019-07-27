Chris Woakes could play instead of Stuart Broad, says David Gower

Chris Woakes took six wickets as England skittled Ireland for 38 at Lord's

David Gower says he would play Chris Woakes over Stuart Broad in the first Ashes Test against Australia with Jofra Archer in line to make his debut.

Sky Sports expert Gower feels the uncapped Archer - who helped England win the World Cup earlier this month - should feature alongside James Anderson at Edgbaston on Thursday fitness permitting.

Anderson is expected to overcome a right calf injury he sustained playing for Lancashire in early July, while Archer returned from a side strain to play for Sussex in the Vitality Blast on Friday night.

England vs Australia Live on

Woakes picked up six wickets and Broad four as England skittled Ireland for 38 to win by 143 runs at Lord's but Gower believes there may only be room for one of them in the Ashes opener.

"The bowling side was always going to pick itself - it was a matter of fitness," Gower told Sky Sports News after Archer, Anderson, Broad, Woakes, Olly Stone and Sam Curran were the seamers selected in a 14-man squad for the Edgbaston Test.

"The Anderson thing will rumble on but the fact Archer played on Friday proved he is fit and fine and he is the most exciting player we have seen come through for quite some time.

World Cup winner Jofra Archer has earned his maiden Test call-up

"Archer is such a talent that I want to see him play and Jimmy Anderson is Jimmy Anderson and if fit he plays, so I think it's between Broad and Woakes.

"I would go marginally Woakes over Broad because of the shape he gets when he bowls well. But I suspect they will all play their part in the series which is basically five back-to-back Test matches."

"It is lovely to have that embarrassment of riches but always mighty tough on the one you tap on the shoulder and say: 'I'm sorry, you are not in the XI'."

1:05 Stuart Broad says England are raring to go for the Ashes, which starts at Edgbaston on Thursday. Stuart Broad says England are raring to go for the Ashes, which starts at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Ben Stokes is certain to start at Edgbaston and has been reinstated as vice-captain of the Test side for the first time since the Bristol incident in September 2017.

Gower says the all-rounder, who starred in the thrilling win over New Zealand in the World Cup final earlier this month, is a "natural leader".

"Look at Stokes in the World Cup - there was a man who 100 per cent proved his commitment to the team. He wants to forget all about the things that happened a few years ago," he said.

0:55 Ben Stokes says England winning the World Cup was written in the stars and reveals his emotions after the freak incident of accidentally hitting overthrows in the last over. Ben Stokes says England winning the World Cup was written in the stars and reveals his emotions after the freak incident of accidentally hitting overthrows in the last over.

"His value is there for all to see - he was vice-captain before because Joe Root likes him and they bounce off each other well.

"He is a fierce competitor, a natural leader. He sets an example and takes people with him, which is something the great all-rounders tend to do.

"I don't think whether he is vice-captain or not makes a jot of difference, he will be out there leading and helping the captain anyway. But it's a big tick and England saying he is a big part of our plans for a long time to come."

Jason Roy, Rory Burns and Joe Denly are set to comprise England's top three against Australia - Roy struck a swashbuckling 72 from 78 balls on debut against Ireland but Surrey team-mate Burns was twice out for six while Denly made scores of 23 and 10.

5:18 Jason Roy says his defensive game is strong and that he is on a good place to succeed in Test cricket. Jason Roy says his defensive game is strong and that he is on a good place to succeed in Test cricket.

"I am a great Roy fan. I tweeted a few weeks ago that he has so much talent it makes sense to give him a go," Gower added of the World Cup-winning opener.

"He's not a bona fide Test player yet but he is so good at what he does. If he plays five Tests against Australia and comes off, say, three times that could change the dynamic of a game, win you games.

"He has confidence and is in form and I am a great believer in picking people when they are in form. There were times against Ireland when he settled nicely and I think he has the talent.

1:14 Sky Sports’ David Gower believes there are vulnerabilities in Australia’s batting line-up but says the form of Steve Smith will be crucial in the Ashes. Sky Sports’ David Gower believes there are vulnerabilities in Australia’s batting line-up but says the form of Steve Smith will be crucial in the Ashes.

"Burns looked a bit our nick and when you have a technique like his and you are out of nick it makes it look worse. But he and Denly showed glimpses of good form in the winter and England have stuck with them.

"The temptation sometimes is to panic but very few people have outstanding talent at the top of the order in county cricket."

Watch England take on Australia, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 10am on Thursday.