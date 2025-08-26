The Hundred: Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals to set up Eliminator clash with London Spirit

Northern Superchargers sealed their place in Saturday's The Hundred Eliminator by delivering a dominant display to beat and end the qualification hopes of Manchester Originals.

With Southern Brave having already secured top spot in the women's table and their place in Sunday's final at Lord's, the two sides in action at Headingley on Tuesday were part of a three-way contest with London Spirit to seal places in Saturday's Eliminator.

The Superchargers, who were clear favourites to qualify before play, ultimately sealed a hugely comfortable eight-wicket victory to ensure they will face London Spirit at The Oval.

The Originals needed to win to move level on points with the Superchargers and the Spirit, but also needed victory by a large margin to overturn an inferior net run rate.

The Originals' hopes were all but ended as they were bowled out for 94 batting first, leaving them needing to restrict the Superchargers to just 38 runs to qualify.

Annabel Sutherland is named as match hero as she helps her side secure a dominant victory over the Manchester Originals ahead of The Hundred eliminator against London Spirit on Saturday

After the Superchargers won the toss and elected to field first, Hollie Armitage's side saw Beth Mooney get off to a flyer but once she had gone for 20 off 13, the rest of the innings was something of a procession.

Kate Cross put the disappointment of her non-selection for England's World Cup squad behind her, showcasing the enduring qualities of line and length in conceding just six runs from her 15 deliveries.

Annabel Sutherland also starred with 3-15, while Nicola Carey took 2-13, both off their full allocation.

Only Alice Monaghan sparkled for the Originals, her 26 in 17 balls containing the innings' only two sixes.

Faced with the nigh-on impossible task of restricting the Superchargers to 38 in order to finish in third place or 35 to claim second, the Originals tried hard but the task was simply too great.

Hollie Armitage reacts to the Northern Superchargers impressive performance as her side secures victory of the Manchester Originals and previews The Hundred eliminator against London Spirit on Saturday

Those two targets came and went as Alice Davidson-Richards went on the charge, hitting 30 off 18 with six boundaries, before she hit the competition's quickest bowler, Lauren Filer, to Deandra Dottin on the edge.

Sutherland, who finished 30 not out from just 17 balls, carried on attacking, hitting Dottin down the ground exquisitely for four then six, Phoebe Litchfield continued her good form at the other end by compiling an unbeaten 26 from 20 balls.

The result was beyond doubt well before the end as the Australian pair eased to victory by eight wickets with 35 balls to spare.

The Meerkat Match Hero Sutherland said: "It feels great. Hopefully we can carry that momentum into the next two games. We love it at Headingley and I guess it shows in the results we've got here.

"Everyone's really keen for Saturday, and hopefully we will put our best foot forward. We honestly just have a blast out there. We really enjoy each other's company. It's a great tournament, lots of fun."

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

