The Hundred: Southern Brave qualify for final with sixth win in seven; Welsh Fire eliminated

Highlights of Southern Brave booking their place in the final of The Hundred with a record score against the Welsh Fire Highlights of Southern Brave booking their place in the final of The Hundred with a record score against the Welsh Fire

Southern Brave qualified for the final of The Hundred, hitting a record score of 166 in a dominant victory over a sloppy Welsh Fire side who are now out of contention for a play-off spot...

BRILLIANT BRAVE QUALIFY FOR FINAL

Seven games, six wins and a place in the showpiece game at Lord's later this month confirmed - table-toppers Southern Brave are the standout side in the women's competition in The Hundred.

Yes, they were aided by some sloppy Fire fielding during their latest victory on Wednesday (more on that in a bit) but they have match-winners throughout the team.

👏 BRAVE INTO THE FINAL 👏



A sixth win in seven games secures #SouthernBrave 🟢 a spot in the final of #TheHundred 💯#WelshFire 🔴 out of play-off contentions after fifth defeat in seven ❌



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/GCFYbGJ1AB

📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No pic.twitter.com/edmpDvJl6W — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 11, 2021

There may not be a better opening pairing in the tournament than Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt, who struck 78 off 52 balls and 53 off 34 balls respectively against Fire at The Ageas Bowl - Mandhana with seven fours and three sixes and Wyatt totalling eight fours and one six.

5️⃣0️⃣ FOR WYATT 👏



The #SouthernBrave batter is showing all her international class, with her side on for a massive total against #WelshFire...



💻 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/GCFYbGJ1AB

📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No pic.twitter.com/jcWKA8LmVg — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 11, 2021

Mandhana and Wyatt shared an opening stand of 107 in just 69 balls in Brave's total of 166-3 - the highest score in the women's competition to date, beating the 151 Trent Rockets hit against London Spirit - while Sophia Dunkley smashed 23 off 13 balls in a late cameo.

Bowling-wise, they have Amanda-Jade Wellington (nine wickets for the tournament), Lauren Bell (seven wickets) and captain Anya Shrubsole (six wickets) but the options are plentiful, with the bowling unit limiting Fire to 127-4 in Southampton. Wyatt following her fifty with the wicket of Bryony Smith.

Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole felt her side put on the perfect performance against Welsh Fire and also speaks about working with Charlotte Edwards Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole felt her side put on the perfect performance against Welsh Fire and also speaks about working with Charlotte Edwards

FIRE EXTINGUISHED AMID SLOPPY FIELDING

Sophie Luff's side can no longer qualify for the play-offs after suffering a third defeat on the spin and a fifth in seven games.

❌ DOWN! ❌



Mandhana reprieved on nought as Griffiths spills a chance at deep midwicket - will that prove costly? ❓#SouthernBrave 🟢 | #WelshFire 🔴 | #TheHundred



💻 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/GCFYbGJ1AB

📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No pic.twitter.com/jBG38tUhWP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 11, 2021

In their previous two defeats against Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix, the Welsh side suffered extreme collapses after being asked to bat first but this time they made a number of fielding errors after opting to bowl, with Mandhana the chief beneficiary.

The India star was dropped on nought by Alex Griffiths at deep midwicket, caught off a Piepa Cleary no-ball on five, had a slice of fortune on 38 when she edged into wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor's knee, and was then dropped again on 46 when Nicole Harvey spilled a chance off her own bowling.

Fire were also sloppy with their ground fielding as Brave piled on the runs and racked up a total that proved beyond Fire, despite contributions from Smith (33), Georgia Redmayne (35) and Luff (30) - Luff and Redmayne sharing a fifty partnership in a losing cause.

Would you believe it? 😱



Mandhana - who was dropped on nought - is caught at mid-off on five but wicket does not stand with Cleary overstepping! ❌#SouthernBrave 🟢 | #WelshFire 🔴



💻 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/GCFYbGJ1AB

📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No pic.twitter.com/B8CY1C6T3R — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 11, 2021

WHAT THEY SAID

Southern Brave's Danni Wyatt: "Everyone in the top five has won us a game, everyone has a great work ethic and is training really hard and with a purpose and putting their hand up to win games. There is a really nice feel around the group but there are no celebrations just yet."

WHAT'S NEXT?

Superchargers vs Originals Live on

Superchargers vs Originals Live on

We are off to Emerald Headingley for Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, with the women's and men's matches live on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

The women get things going from 3pm in a game you can also watch on Sky Sports Mix, with second-placed Superchargers looking to maintain their play-off push and rock-bottom Manchester Originals playing for pride.

In the men's game, also available on Sky Sports The Hundred from 6.45pm, both Superchargers and Originals will be hoping to boost their top-three ambitions. Superchargers are currently sixth on five points, one point and one place below Originals.

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between now and August 21.