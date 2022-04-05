The Hundred 2022 men's draft: David Warner, Kieron Pollard among international stars hoping to be signed

A host of international stars have registered for The Hundred 2022 men's player draft

Draft picks for the 2022 men's edition of The Hundred will be revealed on Tuesday, with Australia's David Warner and West Indies star Kieron Pollard among the top-tier overseas talent hoping to be snapped up by one of the eight competing teams.

How The Hundred player draft works?

A total of 585 players have registered for the draft, including 285 from overseas and 250 domestic options, but there are only a combined 42 spots left to be filled across the men's squads for the 100-ball tournament. This is due to over 150 men's and women's players from 2021 having already been retained by their team on 'Deadline Day' in February.

The eight men's teams - Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire - were permitted to retain up to 10 players from last season, with reigning men's champions Southern Brave choosing to keep the maximum of 10 - Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and James Vince among those returning for year two, along with Jofra Archer, who was signed last year but unable to play because of injury.

How The Hundred works Eight teams compete across seven cities

Each side bats for up to 100 balls

Bowling changes ends after every 10 balls

Bowlers deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls but no more than 20 per match

Each fielding side gets a strategic timeout of up to 150 seconds

A 25-ball powerplay starts each side's innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the initial 30-yard circle

Among some of the other big-name players retained and already attached to squads are Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals), Ben Stokes (Northern Superchargers), Moeen Ali (Birmingham Phoenix), Rashid Khan (Trent Rockets) and Glenn Maxwell (London Spirit).

The 2022 men's player draft was pushed back a week due to the state funeral of Shane Warne, who died last month aged 52 and was head coach of London Spirit for the inaugural competition in 2021.

Spirit, who on Monday announced England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as Warne's interim successor, have the coveted first pick as a result of finishing bottom of the standings last year.

New signings for the women's competition, which does not have a draft system, are also set to be unveiled on Tuesday.

Warner and Pollard are two of seven players with reserve prices set at the maximum £125,000 level, alongside Pakistan's Babar Azam, South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and West Indies trio Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran.

Will legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle be snapped up by one team for the highest reserve price of £125,000?

Available English talent includes 21 capped internationals looking for deals, including recent Test debutants Alex Lees and Matthew Fisher, as well as Tom Banton, Liam Dawson and Olly Stone.

Players are available at seven different salary bands, ranging from £125,000 to £30,000 and teams can pick two players from each salary band. Selections were made behind closed doors on Monday before being made public on Tuesday.

Durham opener Alex Lees is looking to follow his England Test debut in the West Indies with a spot in The Hundred

Big-hitting Australia opener Warner pulled out of last year's launch tournament due to travel difficulties surrounding Covid-19, having been due to play for eventual champions Southern Brave. The 35-year-old is the most high-profile Australian involved in the draft as compatriots such as Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have not been included on the lengthy list of hopefuls.

Obtainable foreign talent also includes the ICC's current top-ranked T20 batter, Babar, bowler, in Shamsi, and all-rounder, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

Each team is allowed to draft up to three overseas stars for their squad. Following the draft, each side will make two further picks, which will later be confirmed in June. One of which is a further overseas wildcard player, as well as the Vitality wildcard where teams will select an additional player for a £30,000 slot based on the strength of their domestic performances during the early part of the summer.

Current men's squad lists

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne (O), Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes.

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell (O), Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison.

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis (O), Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson.

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqid Mahmood, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter.

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Marcus Stoinis (O), James Vince, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Tim David (O), Ross Whiteley, Craig Overton.

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Rashid Khan (O), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange (O), Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook, Tom Moores.

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb.

(O) = Overseas player

Sky Sports will show every game of The Hundred live this summer, starting with the opening match on Wednesday August 3 between defending men's champions Southern Brave and Welsh Fire at The Ageas Bowl.

The women's competition begins a week later on Thursday August 11 following the conclusion of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where women's cricket is making its debut.

Reigning champions Oval Invincibles will face Northern Superchargers in the opening women's game in The Hundred, which will be the first men's and women's double-header of the 2022 competition.

Invincibles vs Superchargers will take the evening slot at The Kia Oval, after their respective men's sides meet earlier in the afternoon in south London.

From then on, every matchday will see men's and women's fixtures on the same day, with every game available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Hundred Finals Day will take place at Lord's on Saturday September 3.

Women's matches to be played first unless otherwise stated

Wed Aug 3: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (7pm)*

Thu Aug 4: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (6.30pm)*

Fri Aug 5: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (6.30pm)*

Sat Aug 6: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm)*

Sun Aug 7: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles (2pm)*

Mon Aug 8: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals (6.30pm)*

Tue Aug 9: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets (6.30pm)*

Wed Aug 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave (6.30pm)*

Thu Aug 11: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers (3pm and 6.30pm)**

Fri Aug 12: Southern Brave vs London Spirit (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets (11am and 2.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm and 6pm)

Sun Aug 14: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit (11am and 2.30pm)

Sun Aug 14: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (2.30pm and 6pm)

Mon Aug 15: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 16: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 17: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Thu Aug 18: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 19: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 20: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 21: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 22: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 23: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 24: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Thu Aug 25: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 26: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 27: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 28: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 29: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire (3.30pm and 7pm)

Tue Aug 30: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 31: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave (11.30am and 3pm)

Wed Aug 31: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles (3pm and 6.30pm)

Fri Sep 2: Eliminator, Ageas Bowl (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Sep 3: Final, Lord's (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sun Sep 4: Reserve day

* Men's match only due to Commonwealth Games

** Women's match to be played second