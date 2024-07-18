The Hundred: England captain Ben Stokes to play for Northern Superchargers in 2024 season

England captain Ben Stokes has not featured in The Hundred since inaugural season in 2021; The Hundred returns on July 23 - the first of 34 matchdays across 26 days of compelling sport at the height of summer; watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between July 23-August 18
Thursday 18 July 2024 14:15, UK
Ben Stokes will play in this year's edition of The Hundred after the conclusion of England's Test series against West Indies.
The England Men's Test captain missed last year's competition but will be available for four games for Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers team this season.
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith will also be available immediately after the end of the third Test match at Edgbaston, scheduled to start on July 26 , live on Sky Sports.
The availability of England bowlers will be dependent on workload and international selection, but Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts and Dillon Pennington are all likely to feature from the early rounds, while Chris Woakes is expected to be available in August.
It is anticipated that England players picked in the squad for the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday August 21 will be available for The Hundred eliminator (Saturday August 17) and The Hundred final (Sunday August 18), depending on player role and workload management.
England Women's players are available for The Hundred with their summer international commitments now complete following the conclusion of their T20I series against New Zealand.
A number of replacement players have also been confirmed, covering England Men's international selection in the early rounds and injury.
India's Deepti Sharma will now be a part of The Hundred, as will Australia's Kim Garth, as well as New Zealand duo Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner.
Birmingham Phoenix
Tim Southee (New Zealand) will replace Naseem Shah for the duration of the competition
Louis Kimber (Leicestershire CCC) will replace Will Smeed for the duration of the competition
Chris Woakes (available from Tuesday August 6)
Ben Duckett (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)
Jamie Smith (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)
London Spirit
Deepti Sharma (India) will replace Grace Harris for the duration of the competition
Erin Burns (Australia) will replace Deepti Sharma while she is on international duty
Zak Crawley (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)
Ollie Pope (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)
Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) will replace Zak Crawley while he is on international duty
Matthew Taylor (Gloucestershire CCC) will replace Ollie Pope while he is on international duty
Manchester Originals
Bethan Ellis (Central Sparks) will replace Mahika Gaur for the duration of the competition
Kim Garth (Australia) will replace Sophie Molineux for the duration of the competition
Northern Superchargers
Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) will replace Daniel Sams for the duration of the competition
Harry Brook (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)
Ben Stokes (available for four games after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)
Dillon Pennington (first appearance tbc depending on workload management)
Matthew Potts (first appearance tbc depending on workload management)
Oval Invincibles
Harrison Ward (Sussex CCC) will replace Gus Atkinson while he is on international duty
Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) will replace Spencer Johnson for Oval Invincibles' first game on July 23
Gus Atkinson (first appearance tbc depending on workload management)
Tash Farrant has been withdrawn from the competition through injury
Trent Rockets
Joe Root (available after England Men's third Rothesay Test match vs West Indies)
Riley Meredith (Australia) will replace Joe Root while he is on international duty
Welsh Fire
Beth Langston (Northern Diamonds) will replace Claire Nicholas for the duration of the competition
