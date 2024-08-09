The Hundred: England duo Sarah Glenn and Charlie lead London Spirit to victory over Manchester Originals

England pair Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean starred for London Spirit in their eight-wicket victory over Manchester Originals at Lord's.

Dean (3-20) finished with a three-wicket haul while Glenn (2-20) took two to help restrict the Originals to 112-7 after winning the toss and electing to field.

Emma Lamb (28) and Kathryn Bryce (32) gave the Originals' middle-order some resistance with a 44-run stand after openers Laura Wolvaardt (5) and Beth Mooney (20) were removed early by Dean.

Spirit did well in the field with Glenn completing a brilliant caught and bowled chance to send Eve Jones (1) back to the dugout while Cordelia Griffith took a great catch in the deep to dismiss Lamb.

Bryce (32) top-scored for the Spirits before she was trapped lbw by Glenn leaving the Originals on 76-4. Dean struck four balls later to trap her England team-mate Sophie Ecclestone (1) lbw and leave the tourists on 78-5.

In reply, Georgia Redmayne (66) and England's captain Heather Knight (29) shared an important 90-run partnership that saw the home side post 115-2 and climb up to third place on the table.

Spirit only lost two wickets during their innings with England's Lauren Filer (1-33) bowling former Australia captain Meg Lanning (4) and Alice Monaghan (1-20) dismissing Cordelia Griffith (9).

Originals were left to rue their mistakes in the field after Redmayne was dropped by keeper Ellie Threlkeld on nine and Monaghan dropped Knight at extra cover on 21.

Player of the match - Georgia Redmayne

"It was a little bit of a tricky wicket. We bowled really well to keep them to that total.

"I did not start great but it was nice to get some time in the middle in the end. I tried to stay calm and play to my strengths - you try to get one or two away, and then be on your way.

"As a team we started the competition well with two wins, we had a bit of a wobble but we have been playing pretty good cricket. This is our last game here, so we wanted to put on a show and get a win."

What's next?

The Hundred continues on Saturday with Southern brave hosting Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix travelling to Cardiff to meet Welsh Fire.

The first women's game between Brave and Rockets is due to start at 11.30am followed by Fire and Phoenix at 2.30pm.

The first men's game kicks off at 2.30pm between Rockets and Brave followed by Fire vs Phoenix at 6pm, with coverage live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am.

