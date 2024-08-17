The Hundred: Southern Brave reach men's final after Super 5 victory over Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Jordan led Southern Brave to a thrilling victory over Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred Eliminator by hitting two boundaries in a Super 5 decider after the scores finished tied at The Kia Oval.

Brave and Phoenix both totalled 126 from their 100 balls resulting in the Super 5, with Jofra Archer (1-6), who famously bowled England to World Cup victory in 2019 in a similar manner, being entrusted with the ball once again for the Brave.

Archer picked up the wicket of Liam Livingstone (0) with his first ball but Jacob Bethell (5) slashed a fuller delivery to the wide long-on boundary before being run out by Leus du Plooy, while Jamie Smith added a single as Phoenix scored seven from their five deliveries.

In reply, Jordan (10no) edged Adam Milne (0-11) through the vacant fine-leg region for four before adding a couple of runs to long-on thanks to some fine running from his partner Kieron Pollard (1no).

Jordan then sealed the deal in style as he hammered Milne through mid-wicket for the winning boundary to book Brave's place in Sunday's final at Lord's where they will meet Oval Invincibles live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Earlier in the match, Liam Livingstone (55) struck his third half-century of The Hundred as Birmingham Phoenix looked on course for victory. However, tight bowling from Brave's Akeal Hosein (2-10), who dismissed Livingstone in the final set, helped the scores end in a tie as Phoenix posted 126-6.

Brave's skipper James Vince (43) and Du Plooy (39) had earlier regained control as they shared a 76-run partnership to set up a score of 126-7 after losing opener Alex Davies (0) to the second ball of the match.

More to follow...

What's next?

London Spirit meet Welsh Fire in the women's final on Sunday at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.45pm.

Southern Brave will then take on Oval Invincibles in the men's final at the same venue, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm on Sunday.

