The Hundred: London Spirit's Dani Gibson looking to put injury troubles aside ahead of Hundred defence
London Spirit won the 2024 Women's Hundred and opened their title defence with a 17-run win over capital city rivals Oval Invincibles to kick off 2025 tournament; Watch all 68 matches in the 2025 edition of The Hundred live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 6 August 2025 13:19, UK
Dani Gibson insists it's an "exciting new era of England cricket" and is hopeful that another successful Hundred campaign can boost hopes of a place in the squad ahead of the home World Cup next summer.
The all-rounder is back with London Spirit following on from a back injury that required surgery, which ruled Gibson out of the England A tour of Australia in March.
Though Gibson only contributed two runs with the bat and didn't bowl in London Spirit's tournament-opening win over Oval Invincibles on Tuesday, she played a vital part in the team's title-winning campaign last year, scoring 111 runs and collecting eight wickets.
- Beginner's guide to The Hundred
- The Hundred: Full fixture list
- Not got Sky? Stream the Hundred with no contract 📺
- Got Sky Sports? Watch the Hundred on the Sky Sports app 📱
- The Hundred: Men and women's squads for 2025 📒
Gibson spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the start of The Hundred, saying: "I'm happy to be back at Lord's again. First day, seeing everyone, meeting all the new players that we've got. It's really exciting.
"I'm excited to be back out there playing in blue and see how we get on."
Following on from her injury recovery, Gibson spoke about the importance of The Hundred and how it comes at the right time for the England international looking to return back to the national team.
"I feel ready to go. It's been a long four months, but I'm excited to get going and just chomping at the bit to get back out there."
With the all-rounder eager to get back into the England squad, and ahead of a home World Cup next summer, a good Hundred tournament can prove to be vital for a young player looking to break into the side again.
London Spirit host an array of England internationals and it proved to be valuable to their title victory last year. Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn both feature regularly for the national side and despite the injury of Heather Knight, ruling her out of the tournament, her experience can still have an impact around the dressing room.
Gibson spoke about the importance The Hundred can be towards gaining a dream place in a home World Cup squad, and also the mood around the England camp following on from a tough summer series against India.
"It's still a way away, but it's always good to get the short format and see how we can get on," she said.
"I think it would just be good to play as much cricket as we can before the World Cup and get used to the grounds around England.
"Obviously, it's going to be at home, so it'll be good to just see how we get on and just enjoy the short format.
"I've not seen the girls massively because I've not been around the squad, but I think they took a lot from the series, and it'll be good to put into practice what they've learnt into this tournament.
"The vibes are good and we're excited for the new era of England cricket!"
Watch every match of the 2025 Hundred exclusively live on Sky Sports