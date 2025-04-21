County Championship: Jamie Porter claims six second-innings wickets as Ollie Robinson, Jonny Bairstow also stand out

Jamie Porter took six wickets in the second innings as Essex earned their first win of the season with a 28-run victory over Worcestershire in Division One of the County Championship.

The pace bowler struck early on the morning of day four, bowling Matthew Waite and soon dismissing Tom Taylor before Kasun Rajitha claimed the scalp of Ben Allison for a duck.

Ethan Brookes offered some fightback for Worcestershire, scoring 88 before being caught and bowled by Porter, who finished with match figures of 8-101.

Essex recorded the only top-flight win on Monday as the remainder of the games ended in draws and they sit third in the table.

Surrey are seventh after picking up their third draw of the campaign against Sussex.

Ollie Robinson struck early to dismiss Dan Lawrence for 117 and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes made 60 before James Coles claimed five wickets for 108 runs as Surrey finished their first innings on 490 all out.

Tom Haines and Daniel Hughes then scored an unbeaten 69 and 49, respectively, as Sussex closed on 132 without loss.

Hampshire's rain-affected meeting with Somerset also ended with players shaking hands as Sean Dickson finished unbeaten on 77 and Tom Abell also scored 27 not out.

Yorkshire skipper Jonny Bairstow finished with an unbeaten 86 as his side's clash with Durham ended in a draw, with rain bringing an early end to the match.

Bairstow's unbeaten knock alongside Matthew Revis' 40 saw Yorkshire close on 277-6, with Durham bowlers Ben Raine, Matthew Potts and Colin Ackermann all taking two wickets each.

Rain also affected Warwickshire's draw with Nottingham, where a stubborn display saw Ed Barnard finish with a top score of 40 not out from 149 balls and Oliver Hannon-Dalby added seven runs from 62 deliveries to close on 181-6.

In Division Two, England opener Zak Crawley made an unbeaten 54 for Kent vs Gloucestershire, but Tawanda Muyeye was the next highest scorer as a brilliant display from Tom Price saw the all-rounder take four wickets for 33 runs to reduce the hosts to 124-6 at close.

Watch England's home summer live on Sky Sports, starting with the four-day Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from May 22. Stream cricket and more with NOW.