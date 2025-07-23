County Championship: Somerset bowl Durham out in two days after Leach six-for

Jack Leach claimed 6-63 as Somerset wrapped up a five-wicket win over Durham inside two days of their Rothesay County Championship Division One clash at Taunton.

The visitors, who resumed on 5-2 in their second innings, were bowled out for 190, with off-spinner Archie Vaughan assisting Leach with 4-85.

Somerset required 86 for victory and reached the target in 19.2 overs, despite 4-39 from Durham's Callum Parkinson.

Lyndon James hit an unbeaten 203 for second-placed Nottinghamshire against Hampshire.

James' knock off 236 balls included 20 fours and eight sixes as the away side, who resumed on 241-5, declared on 578-8 at Southampton.

Hampshire trail by 498 runs after closing on 80-0.

Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow hit 72 off 90 balls but only 24.1 overs were possible on day two against leaders Surrey due to wet weather at Scarborough.

The hosts, who were 282-4 overnight, are handily placed on 376-5.

But, with almost 82 overs already lost to rain, chances of a win for either side are diminishing rapidly.

Centuries from Jordan Cox and Matt Critchley strengthened Essex's position against Sussex at Hove.

Cox made 132 and Critchley 123 as the away team reached 475-9 - a first-innings lead of 271 - before bad light and rain took 28 overs off the day's allocation.

Ethan Brookes' career-best 140 helped Worcestershire post 333 before 6-42 from Khurram Shahzad and three wickets from Adam Finch restricted Warwickshire to 184 in reply.

Bottom-of-the-table Worcestershire are 31-0 in the second innings at Edgbaston, leading by 180 runs.

In Division Two, Rehan Ahmed took six wickets to add to his opening-day century as leaders Leicestershire dismissed second-placed Derbyshire for 189 to establish a commanding first-innings lead of 209.

Lewis Hill increased his overnight tally from 132 to 151 and Peter Handscomb moved on to 101 but the visitors, who resumed on 357-3, made only 41 more as Derbyshire's Luis Reece finished with 6-56.

Ahmed, who registered 115 with the bat on Tuesday, then emulated Reece's exploits with a career-best 6-51, including removing Derbyshire top scorers Caleb Jewell (54) and Harry Came (56), to keep his side in control.

Middlesex skipper Leus du Plooy joined team-mates Max Holden and Kane Williamson in making a century before declaring on 625-8 at home to Northamptonshire.

The visitors reached 126-4 at stumps - trailing by 499 - after Holden and Williamson increased their respective overnight scores from 137 to 151 and 88 to 114 and Du Plooy plundered 105.

At Cheltenham, Chris Green and Tom Hartley starred with the bat as Lancashire assumed the upper hand against Gloucestershire.

Green posted 160 from 199 balls and Hartley hit 130 off 153 deliveries in a formidable first-innings total of 557 before unbeaten pair Ben Charlesworth (104) and Joe Phillips (60) helped the hosts to 179-1 in response after captain Cameron Bancroft was trapped lbw by James Anderson.

Ben Kellaway and Colin Ingram combined to give Glamorgan the ascendancy against Kent at Cardiff.

Resuming together at the crease, Kellaway ended on 90 and Ingram hit 87 in a first-innings total of 327 before Kent replied with 106-1 in their second innings, trailing by 66.