County Championship: Josh Tongue stars as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by 20 runs to close in on Division One title

Nottinghamshire are on the verge of a first Rothesay County Championship title in 15 years after completing a dramatic 20-run win over Surrey in their top-of-the-table clash at the Kia Oval.

Surrey - chasing a fourth consecutive Division One title - resumed on 66-0 and needing a further 249 runs for victory, had captain Rory Burns (45) trapped lbw by Josh Tongue (5-100) early on the final day.

Ollie Pope (41) pushed them closer to their target before momentum moved back Nottinghamshire's way when the hosts lost Dan Lawrence (50) and Tom Curran (33) in successive overs, with Tongue then taking two in an over to leave Surrey nine down and 38 runs from victory.

Tom Lawes' late boundary burst threatened a famous Surrey victory, before he was caught in the deep by Ben Slater to complete Tongue's five-wicket haul and see the hosts dismissed for 294.

Image: Tom Lawes was the final wicket to fall for Surrey

Victory moves Nottinghamshire 15 points ahead of Surrey heading into the final round of fixtures from September 24-27, leaving them 10 points away from winning their first County Championship since 2010.

Nottinghamshire host Warwickshire at Trent Bridge in their final game of the season, while Surrey travel to face a Hampshire side battling to avoid relegation. Should the two teams finish equal on points, Nottinghamshire would be crowned champions due to winning more matches this season.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.