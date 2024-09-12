Vitality Blast Finals Day live on Sky Sports: All you need to know as Somerset, Surrey, Gloucestershire, Sussex battle

Saturday is Finals Day in the Vitality T20 Blast, with every ball live on Sky Sports.

Edgbaston plays host to a Test-length day of cricket, as four teams compete in two semi-finals before the two winners battle it out in the final to be crowned Vitality T20 Blast champions.

With all the action shown live on Sky Sports, here's all you need to know ahead of one of the highlights of the T20 calendar…

Image: Somerset defend their ttile after victory on Vitality Blast Finals Day in 2023

Who's competing on T20 Blast Finals Day?

Fresh from Thursday's thrilling County Championship clash at Taunton - which saw Jack Leach spark wild celebrations with his winning wicket - holders Somerset lock horns with Surrey again, kicking off proceedings at 11am.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Leach sparked wild celebrations with his match-winning wicket for Somerset against Surrey in the County Championship

Looking ahead to the match, Somerset skipper Lewis Gregory said: "The mood in the camp is really good.

"We are playing some brilliant cricket across all formats, and we will go into Finals Day with a lot of confidence.

"We are all looking forward to what is the best day to be a part of as a county cricketer, and hopefully we can repeat what we did last year.

"We spoke about getting back-to-back wins in the Blast at the start of the season and for us it's all about creating history.

"To be the first team to do that would be unbelievable and it would be a pretty special moment that's for sure."

The second semi-final sees Gloucestershire take on Sussex, which is scheduled to get underway at 2.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the T20 Blast match between Birmingham Bears and Gloucestershire

The winners of each semi-final will contest the 2024 T20 Blast Final, with the action due to begin at 6.45pm.

What's their form like?

Gloucestershire booked their place at a fourth Finals Day with a 14-run victory over Birmingham Bears, who were limited to 124-9 in their response to Gloucestershire's 138.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the T20 Blast match between Surrey and Durham

Sussex sealed their passage to the finals with an eight-wicket victory over Lancashire, while Surrey beat Durham by five wickets to qualify.

Holders Somerset completed the Finals Day line-up with a 17-run victory over Northamptonshire.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Somerset beating Northamptonshire by 17 runs to reach their fourth straight T20 Blast finals day

What happened last year?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Edgbaston as Somerset beat Essex by 14 runs to win the Vitality Blast final on Saturday night

Somerset edged out Essex by 14 runs to win the 2023 Vitality Blast, their first triumph in the competition for 18 years following their Finals Day win in 2005.

Somerset twice defended modest totals, of 142-7 against Surrey in the second semi-final and 145 all out in the final, with an inspired bowling effort from New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry seeing them victorious.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Simon Doull can barely contain his excitement following Somerset's winning moment against Essex in the T20 Blast Final

T20 Blast Finals Day: Ways to watch

Every ball from every match of T20 Blast Finals Day will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Live coverage starts on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event at 10.30am.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports just got even better, bringing you over 50 per cent more sport this year at no extra cost.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.