County Championship: Somerset's Tom Banton stars against Surrey as Leicestershire avoid record-low score

Tom Banton's third first-class century saw Somerset edge the first day against Surrey in a clash of the top two in the Vitality County Championship.

Banton fell one short of his career best, making 132, as his side posted 317 all out after Surrey fought back, having seen their second-placed opponents reach 305-5 at one stage.

That was mainly courtesy of four wickets for Bangladesh spinner Shakib Ul Hasan, signed solely for this game, and Dan Worrall's 3-41.

Image: Banton scored his third first-class century

Essex captain Tom Westley's 108 not out was the mainstay of the fourth-placed side's 262-5 against Nottinghamshire at Chelmsford.

He shared a fourth-wicket stand of 142 with Paul Walter (72) to steer his side away from trouble.

Ninth-placed Lancashire's relegation fears deepened after Durham's Ben Raine took four wickets to reduce them to 177-6 and they were only spared more trouble by Matthew Hurst's unbeaten 74, with 49 coming from Josh Bohannon.

Hampshire skipper James Vince provided the only resistance with 88 as Kent reduced the visitors to 213-7 on a rain-shortened day.

No other player made more than 31 as Matt Parkinson (3-31) and George Garrett shared six wickets.

Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira struck his fourth successive half-century since returning from a shoulder injury as the hosts recovered from 67-4 in the mid-table battle at home to Warwickshire to close on 294-8.

Division Two leaders Sussex bolstered their promotion hopes after left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat picked up 4-52 as Glamorgan were dismissed for 186.

The hosts reached stumps at 121-1 after a century opening stand between Daniel Hughes (57no) and Tom Haines (48).

Eighteen wickets fell on the first day as promotion-chasing Yorkshire seized the upper hand at Leicestershire.

Image: Somerset reached 305 for five at one stage

The hosts slumped to 15-7 inside the first hour but recovered to 98 thanks to 51no from Ben Cox.

Paceman Ben Coad took 5-15 before Yorkshire captain Jonny Tattersall's 90 guided them to 263-8 in response.

Jack Davies' best first-class score of 91 helped Middlesex to 377 all out after being put in by Gloucestershire at Lord's.

The Middlesex left-hander shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 120 with Josh de Caires (64), with Max Holden making 77 at number three, as Tom Price and Ajeet Singh Dale shared nine wickets.

All seven Derbyshire bowlers claimed at least one wicket as Northamptonshire were bowled out for 219 in the clash of the two bottom teams, with only Saif Zaib (90) and Justin Broad (45) making any impact.

Zak Chappell and Martin Andersson were the pick of the bowlers with two apiece as the visitors closed on 65-1 in reply.

