Jofra Archer hits 31 on return to Championship after four-year absence ahead of potential England vs India Test series involvement

Jofra Archer marked his long-awaited return to red-ball cricket with a quick-fire 31 from 34 balls as Sussex took on Durham in the Rothesay County Championship.

It was his first red-ball outing in more than four years following a series of injuries, and there were concerns that Archer might have suffered another setback after his name was not in the 12-strong squad initially announced by Sussex.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board later clarified Archer was among Sussex's contingent for the contest.

Image: Sussex's Jofra Archer makes his return to red-ball cricket after a four-year absence day one of the Rothesay County Championship

Archer struck three fours and one six as part of a 57-run partnership for the ninth wicket with James Coles, who ended the day unbeaten on 117.

There is hope that the 30-year-old, who is likely to bowl on Monday, will make his Test comeback in England's marquee series against India this summer.

Anderson frustrated by Kent and weather

Image: James Anderson

Stand-in Lancashire captain James Anderson saw his side frustrated by Kent and the weather as there was an early finish to a rain-hit opening day of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match in Blackpool.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson has been handed the captaincy for Lancashire's next two games, with Marcus Harris having returned to Australia for the birth of his second child.

Hopes of making early inroads at Stanley Park, though, were scuppered as Kent - put into bat - pushed on to 213-3 through 57.4 overs before play, having already seen a delayed restart to the afternoon session, was eventually called off for the day at 5.30pm.

Kent opener Ben Compton was unbeaten on 86, with 10 boundaries, while Zimbabwe batter Tawanda Muyeye had earlier made 63 off 95 balls. George Balderson finished the day with two wickets, while Anderson went for 36 runs off his nine overs which included four maidens.